Giants Road Game Reportedly Set to Be Played Overseas

The New York Giants are set to play an international game in 2026, but they won’t have to give up one of their nine regular-season home games to do it.

Gary Myers of ESPN Radio reported that the Giants will play one of their road games overseas , with the location yet to be announced. But with this update, we can probably eliminate what’s no longer possible.

The Giants’ 2026 road opponents include the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Of that group, the Commanders (London), Lions (Munich), Cowboys (Rio), and Rams (Melbourne) have all been confirmed by the league to have international games for the 2026 season.

The Rams’ international game opponent has been set: they’ll face the San Francisco 49ers. The odds of a divisional game being sent overseas aren’t very high, which would eliminate the Cowboys in Rio and the Commanders in London/

This leaves the Giants’ game at Detroit in Munich as the most likely international option for 2026.

The Giants actually have international marketing rights in Germany, so that game, which will be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Allianz Stadium) in Munich, is probably going to be the one the Giants head overseas for.

The Giants have been part of four regular-season games played outside the United States, including the inaugural International Series game in 2007 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Giants hold a 3-1 record in games played outside the United States, with all three wins coming in London against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Rams.

Their only loss, against the Carolina Panthers, came in 2024, in Munich, where they played that game at Allianz Stadium.

If the Giants are headed to Germany, this will actually be the second time for them. They played a preseason game against the then-San Diego Chargers back in 1994, beating them 28-20.

The Harbaugh factor

Fan interest is very high to watch head coach John Harbaugh's first season as the New York Giants head coach. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for why the switch, the biggest reason is head coach John Harbaugh, whose arrival in East Rutherford has stoked excitement among a Giants fan base that has been worn down mentally by all the losing.

Because the World Cup will occupy MetLife Stadium, the Giants must hold the first two weeks of training camp outside New Jersey. Normally, local fans flock to East Rutherford for summer practices, but this year they will need to wait until the team returns, hoping the Giants will open one or two practices to the public once back.

Otherwise, as a sort of trade-off, fans will get to see Harbaugh’s team in an extra home game this season.