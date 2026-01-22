Giants to Add New Head Trainer to Medical Staff

Ronnie Barnes, the New York Giants ’ long-time athletic trainer who is now the Senior Vice President, Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer for the club, is still going to oversee the medical department, but will have a new head athletic trainer in the department, that person likely to follow Harbaugh from the Ravens to the Giants, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Barnes, a Hall of Fame trainer and member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor, was hired by the team in 1976 as an intern and has worked his way through the ranks to his current position, where he oversees the team's athletic training and medical services division.

Last year during a study done by the NFLPA in which players graded multiple areas of the franchises around the league, the Giants training rook, which is currently set to undergo renovation in the first quarter of 2026, earned a grade of B-, which was 22nd in the league, and the training staff a grade of B, which was 19th in the league.

The weight room, which is also undergoing a renovation, received a B- grade, ranking 24th in the league.

Those grades were lower than the 2024 study done the year prior, in which the training room (B) ranked 12th league-wide, the training staff (A-) ranked second, and the weight room (B) ranked 18th.

Barnes has, over the years, drawn heavy criticism from the Giants' fan base for the team's constant injury woes, even though medical services treat injuries once they occur rather than cause them.

Several players, both past and present, have extolled the virtues of Barnes, his staff, and programs, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement in certain areas, including the newest methods and technologies.

According to a compilation of data by SIS , the Giants had a total of 278 man games lost in 2025, their total points missed, a metric that is “a measure of how valuable each player was to his team’s ability to score or prevent points, using Expected Points Added as the currency.”

The Ravens, who had 183 man-games lost and whose total points missed were 100, ranked 21st league-wide.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage