Giants Unveil John Harbaugh's Full Assistant Coaching Staff

The New York Giants have unveiled head coach John Harbaugh’s coaching staff, and it’s perhaps one of the largest the team has had in recent years.

John Harbaugh has announced his coaching staff ✔️



Harbaugh’s staff consists of 33 assistants. Not counting the three coordinators, there are 10 offensive assistants, 10 defensive assistants, 1 special teams assistant, and a 9-member strength and conditioning group.

"First of all, as my dad (Jack Harbaugh) always would teach us, great coaches are great teachers," Harbaugh said in a statement released by the team confirming the hires and roles.

"When putting together a staff, I look for the ability to create a vision and share the vision and to get everybody on the same page in your room, guys that are demanding, guys that ask a lot of the guys in terms of a high standard. And, also, believe them into that standard, help them believe in themselves to make sure that every player knows that every coach is really in their corner."

Fifteen of Harbaugh's Giants staff previously worked with him in Baltimore, including defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Chris Horton, and assistant to the head coach/defensive assistant. Megan Rosburg, defensive quality control Brendan Clark, defensive pass game coordinator Donald D'Alesio, assistant strength coach Brian Ellis, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, assistant linebackers coach Matt Pees, football analyst/quality control Noah Riley, assistant defensive line Matt Robinson, senior offensive assistant Greg Roman, offensive quality control Adam Schrack, director of strength and conditioning Ron Shrift, running backs Willie Taggart, and assistant special teams coach T.J. Weist.

Of the staff, three assistants were retained from the previous coaching staff: outside linebackers coach/run game coordinator Charlie Bullen, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, and wide receiver coach Chad Hall, who switched roles from assistant quarterbacks coach to his current assignment.

In addition, six coaches were retained from the Giants’ strength and conditioning staff from last year: executive director of player performance Aaron Wellman, assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Allen, performance manager/assistant strength and conditioning coach Sam Coad, director of performance nutrition Matthew Frakes, assistant strength and conditioning coach Mark Naylor, and assistant director of strength and conditioning Drew Wilson.

"All the coaches that we retained are great coaches, great guys, highly recommended from the people here in the building, but also around the league," Harbaugh said. "It could have been more. I mean, there are a lot of great coaches on this staff, guys we have great respect for, but you also want to bring in new guys and guys you've known over the years. So, you just try to create the best mix to build the best team of coaches you can. I just really feel fortunate and blessed that those three guys are still with us."

Horton, in addition to his role as special teams coordinator, was also named assistant head coach.

Rosburg, the only woman on the staff, will fill a role similar to what Laura Young held on Brian Daboll’s staff: football operations, communications, scheduling, and staff management. In addition, Rusburg, the daughter of longtime Ravens Special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg, holds the title of defensive assistant, which she also held under Harbaugh with the Ravens.

Here is the breakdown, in alphabetical order.

Coordinators

Chris Horton, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Matt Nagy, Offensive Coordinator

Dennard Wilson, Defensive Coordinator

Offense

Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Line Coach

Brian Callahan, Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Chad Hall, Wide Receivers Coach

Tim Kelly, Tight Ends Coach

Grant Newsome, Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Noah Riley, Football Analyst/Quality Control

Greg Roman, Senior Offensive Assistant

Adam Schrack, Offensive Quality Control

Mike Snyder, Offensive Quality Control

Willie Taggart, Running Backs Coach

Defense

Charlie Bullen, Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach

Frank Bush, Inside Linebackers Coach

Brendan Clark, Defensive Quality Control

Donald D’Alesio, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Dennis Johnson, Defensive Line Coach

Addison Lynch, Defensive Backs Coach

Matt Pees, Assistant Linebackers Coach

Matt Robinson, Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Assistant to the Head Coach/Defensive Assistant

Megan Rosburg, Assistant to the Head Coach/Defensive Assistant

Special Teams

T.J. Weist, Assistant Special Teams Coach

Strength and Conditioning

Aaron Wellman, Executive Director of Player Performance

Ron Shrift, Director of Strength & Conditioning

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Chris Allen, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Sam Coad, Performance Manager/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Brian Ellis, Assistant Strength Coach

Matthew Frakes, Director of Performance Nutrition

Mark Naylor, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Drew Wilson, Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning

