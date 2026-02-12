NY Giants' Reported Coaching Trio from Titans Receive Rave Reviews

The pursuit of free agent head coach John Harbaugh was a slam dunk. But his hiring was only the first piece to a very large puzzle for the New York Giants .

Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl and made 12 postseason appearances in 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, still had to assemble a coaching staff.

Sure, it was expected that several of his former staff members would migrate with him to East Rutherford, as he admitted during his introductory press conference.

Yet nobody knew how the NFL's record-tying coaching carousel (10 head coaching changes) would impact even the best-laid plans for every team taking the ride.

Fast forward three weeks. Although the Giants have not made any official staff announcements–and likely won't until their entire coaching roster has been completed–national and local media reports appear to have identified two (and maybe three) former Tennessee Titans coaches among the new hires.

Dennard Wilson is reportedly the Giants new defensive coordinator. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was named an early target, followed by linebacker coach Frank Bush, and there was reported interest in former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as a quarterback coach.

Titans radio analyst and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis has been on the sideline with four NFL organizations since 1986 and four NCAA programs from 1973-85. He and Wilson were on the same defensive staff with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.

Frank Bush is also joining the Giants coaching staff. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"He's a really good teacher," McGinnis said. "And the other thing is, he's able to take each player and then mold him with some things that are particular to that player. As I say, [Wilson], being a former player, understands some of the strengths and weaknesses of people that he has when he has them.

"He's got a really unique way of motivating and reaching them because he's always very, very honest with them, yet very, very precise. And the thing that I always liked about him was that he was very direct. And always told them the truth, which is huge.

"He's very detailed. Being a former player himself, he understands all the ins and outs of the players. He's very cutting edge as far as team-wise. ... He is a really technique-driven coach. And, he's really good in front of the room."

McGinnis also sorted through Wilson's scheme and how the other two coaches would benefit their next team with host Paul Dottino in this latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast. Listeners can place a video or audio call with Dottino by visiting this link.

