Giants Add Another Defensive Assistant to John Harbaugh's Coaching Staff
In this story:
The New York Giants added another key piece to head coach John Harbaugh’s assistant coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s someone with whom new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is familiar.
Frank Bush, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Houston Oilers (later the Tennessee Titans) from 1985 to 1986, and previously the linebackers coach under Wilson with the Titans, is joining the Giants staff, presumably in a similar role.
Bush has had a long coaching career, mostly in the NFL. He started as the Oilers' linebackers coach, a role he held for 2 seasons. He then moved to the Denver Broncos, where he was from 1995 to 2003, first as the linebackers coach and then as the special teams and defensive secondary coach.
In 2004, Bush moved to the Arizona Cardinals, where he served as the linebackers coach from 2004 to 2006 and, in his final season, as the assistant head coach.
In 2007, he joined the Houston Texans staff as a senior defensive assistant, a role he held for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
Bush’s first of two stops with the Titans came from 2011 to 2012 as the team’s linebackers coach. He then went to the Dolphins, Jets, and Falcons, having served as the linebackers coach for each.
He rejoined the Titans in 2024 as the linebackers coach and was not retained by new head coach Robert Saleh for 2026.
During his second stay in Tennessee, Bush coached Cedric Gray, who finished fifth in the NFL in total tackles with 160 in just his second NFL season.
Bush joins Matt Pees (assistant linebackers coach) and Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers coach) in the linebacker room. However, Bullen has drawn interest from the Cardinals and Browns for their defensive coordinator roles.
The addition of Bush covers another major opening on Harbaugh’s staff. The Giants still need to decide on a quarterbacks coach to work with Jaxson Dart, a decision that could come as soon as this week.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Giants Assistant Coaching Tracker
Coach
Role
Tim Kelly
Tight Ends
Charlie Bullen
Outside Linebackers
Willie Taggart
Running Backs
Dennis Johnson
Defensive Line
Chris Horton
Special Teams Coordinator
Dennard Wilson
Defensive Coordinator
Matt Pees
Assistant Linebackers
Adam Schrack
Running Backs Quality Control
Brendan Clark
Defensive Backs Quality Control
Noah Riley
Football Analyst
Megan Rosburg
Assistant to the Head Coach
Donald D’Alesio
Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach
Chad Hall
Receivers
Grant Newsome
Assistant Offensive Line
Matt Nagy
Offensive Coordinator
Matt Robinson
Assistant Defensive Line
Greg Roman
Senior Offensive Assistant (Possible Run Game Coordinator)
Mike Bloomgren
Offensive Line
Addison Lynch
Defensive Backs
Frank Bush
Linebackers
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina