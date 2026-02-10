Giants Add Another Defensive Assistant to John Harbaugh's Coaching Staff

The New York Giants added another key piece to head coach John Harbaugh’s assistant coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s someone with whom new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is familiar.

Frank Bush, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Houston Oilers (later the Tennessee Titans) from 1985 to 1986, and previously the linebackers coach under Wilson with the Titans, is joining the Giants staff , presumably in a similar role.

Bush has had a long coaching career, mostly in the NFL. He started as the Oilers' linebackers coach, a role he held for 2 seasons. He then moved to the Denver Broncos, where he was from 1995 to 2003, first as the linebackers coach and then as the special teams and defensive secondary coach.

In 2004, Bush moved to the Arizona Cardinals, where he served as the linebackers coach from 2004 to 2006 and, in his final season, as the assistant head coach.

In 2007, he joined the Houston Texans staff as a senior defensive assistant, a role he held for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Bush’s first of two stops with the Titans came from 2011 to 2012 as the team’s linebackers coach. He then went to the Dolphins, Jets, and Falcons, having served as the linebackers coach for each.

He rejoined the Titans in 2024 as the linebackers coach and was not retained by new head coach Robert Saleh for 2026.

During his second stay in Tennessee, Bush coached Cedric Gray, who finished fifth in the NFL in total tackles with 160 in just his second NFL season.

Bush joins Matt Pees (assistant linebackers coach) and Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers coach) in the linebacker room. However, Bullen has drawn interest from the Cardinals and Browns for their defensive coordinator roles.

The addition of Bush covers another major opening on Harbaugh’s staff. The Giants still need to decide on a quarterbacks coach to work with Jaxson Dart, a decision that could come as soon as this week.

Giants Assistant Coaching Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Tight Ends Charlie Bullen Outside Linebackers Willie Taggart Running Backs Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator Matt Pees Assistant Linebackers Adam Schrack Running Backs Quality Control Brendan Clark Defensive Backs Quality Control Noah Riley Football Analyst Megan Rosburg Assistant to the Head Coach Donald D’Alesio Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chad Hall Receivers Grant Newsome Assistant Offensive Line Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator Matt Robinson Assistant Defensive Line Greg Roman Senior Offensive Assistant (Possible Run Game Coordinator) Mike Bloomgren Offensive Line Addison Lynch Defensive Backs Frank Bush Linebackers

