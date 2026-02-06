John Harbaugh Adds Greg Roman to Giants Coaching Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has hired Greg Roman, who has an extensive coaching history as an offensive coordinator, for a role on the offensive side of the ball, as first reported by ESPN.

Roman was with Harbaugh in Baltimore for two stints, the first from 2006 to 2007 as an offensive line assistant.

The second stint ran from 2019 through 2022, Roman first as the team’s senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach, then as the tight ends coach and assistant head coach in 2018, before rounding out his second stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022.

Roman and the Ravens mutually agreed to part ways following a postseason loss in the 2022-2023 Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Todd Monken, whom Harbaugh wanted to join the Giants coaching staff that's currently being assembled in the role of offensive coordinator, replaced Roman.

During Roman’s second stint with Harbaugh, the Ravens' rushing offense routinely finished in the top three league-wide, twice finishing first (2019 and 2020) during that span.

While the role Harbaugh has in mind for Roman, assuming he agrees to accept the offer, isn’t yet known, the most logical assignment would be as the team's run game coordinator given how strong Roman's rushing offenses have been at nearly every stop in his career as offensive coordinator.

The Giants' rushing game last season finished fifth in the league, averaging 129.1 yards per game. Six hundred sixteen of the team’s 2,195 total rushing yards and 111 of the 511 rushing attempts were by the three quarterbacks, Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston.

Most recently, Roman was with Harbaugh’s brother Jim and the Los Angeles Chargers from 2024 to 2025, but was fired from his role following the Chargers’ loss to the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round.

Roman had been under consideration for the Jets' offensive coordinator role, a job that ultimately went to Frank Reich.

It’s unknown whether Roman was initially offered the job and declined to join Harbaugh and the Giants, or whether Jets head coach Aaron Glenn decided to offer the position to Reich and not to Roman.

Giants Assistant Coaching Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Running Backs Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator Matt Pees Assistant Linebackers Adam Schrack Running Backs Quality Control Brendan Clark Defensive Backs Quality Control Noah Riley Football Analyst Megan Rosburg Assistant to the Head Coach Donald D’Alesio Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chad Hall Receivers Grant Newsome Assistant Offensive Line Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator Matt Robinson Assistant Defensive Line Greg Roman Offensive Assistant (Possible Run Game Coordinator)

