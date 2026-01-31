Offensive Coordinator Search Headlines this Week's Giants Mailbag
In this story:
They can play disciplined ball to start. Find a way to stay healthy. Be creative and one step ahead of the competition. Finish games and plays. Don't make stupid mistakes. Play hard.
Basically the basics. There's no magic formula here. Do the right things, and success should find them. Don't pay attention to the details and fail to finish, and we'll be right back here this time next year wondering what might have been.
Easy. They would have to trade a player to another team to gain more assets because it doesn't look as though they're getting any comp picks this year.
By now, we know of a few: Davis Webb, Alex Tanney, Jim Bob Cooter, and Sean Day. I don't know how many others are out there, but I like that Harbaugh is taking his time with this and doing a thorough search to get the hire right.
I also like how he's going with most former quarterbacks from either the college or NFL ranks. The offensive coordinator role is probably the third-most-important hire the Giants will make this offseason, after the head coach and defensive coordinator.
I don't really have a favorite part of the calendar (unless the six weeks between the end of mandatory camp and training camp, when I can actually get a few days off).
But really, whatever gets the fans excited and willing to engage both on here and on social media. The fans have suffered enough having to watch a subpar product, so I'm enjoying seeing all the happy reactions and faces of the fans following the Harbaugh hire.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina