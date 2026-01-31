Offensive Coordinator Search Headlines this Week's Giants Mailbag

How can the Giants avoid merely “winning the offseason”? What can they do to make John Harbaugh the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams? #AskPTrain — James L. McMahan Jr. (iJames) (@theijames) January 30, 2026

They can play disciplined ball to start. Find a way to stay healthy. Be creative and one step ahead of the competition. Finish games and plays. Don't make stupid mistakes. Play hard.

Basically the basics. There's no magic formula here. Do the right things, and success should find them. Don't pay attention to the details and fail to finish, and we'll be right back here this time next year wondering what might have been.

How will the Giants add more picks in the draft? — DanSkibo (@DanSkibo) January 30, 2026

Easy. They would have to trade a player to another team to gain more assets because it doesn't look as though they're getting any comp picks this year.

With Todd Monken heading to the Browns as their new HC, what other options do you think are on the table for the Giants for OC? — Willdog (@Willdog476) January 28, 2026

By now, we know of a few: Davis Webb, Alex Tanney, Jim Bob Cooter, and Sean Day. I don't know how many others are out there, but I like that Harbaugh is taking his time with this and doing a thorough search to get the hire right.

I also like how he's going with most former quarterbacks from either the college or NFL ranks. The offensive coordinator role is probably the third-most-important hire the Giants will make this offseason, after the head coach and defensive coordinator.

What’s your favorite part of the football calendar to cover? Not including regular season. Training camp, coaching searches, free agency, build up to the draft? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) January 28, 2026

I don't really have a favorite part of the calendar (unless the six weeks between the end of mandatory camp and training camp, when I can actually get a few days off).

But really, whatever gets the fans excited and willing to engage both on here and on social media. The fans have suffered enough having to watch a subpar product, so I'm enjoying seeing all the happy reactions and faces of the fans following the Harbaugh hire.

