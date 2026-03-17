New York Giants Re-Sign Joshua Ezeudu: What It Means for the Offensive Line

The New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent Joshua Ezeudu to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Ezeudu, a 2022 third-round pick out of North Carolina, has had a somewhat rocky NFL career, marred by injuries and inconsistent deployment.

In 2023, Ezeudu missed 11 games with a season-ending toe injury. After getting through a 17-game season in 2024 in which he made three starts at left tackle after the Giants lost Andrew Thomas early in the season to a Lisfranc injury, Ezeudu, in 2025, ended up on IR with a calf strain, something that, despite his recovery in the back half of the season, he never managed to see the field.

There has also been a question of how Ezuedu has been deployed over his career. He was initially drafted to be a guard at the NFL level. The Giants chose to move him to left tackle at the start of the 2024 season, even though he had not practiced there during the summer. Not surprisingly, Ezeudu struggled in that role.

The team kept him at tackle last summer, but he couldn’t achieve the consistency needed to succeed.

But it’s a new era for the Giants. Players who might have been given up on by the previous coaching staff are apparently getting a second chance. This includes Ezeudu and, before him, 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal.

According to Pro Football Focus , Ezeudu has allowed 42 pressures in 738 snaps with a 93.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating. He has played 402 snaps at left tackle and 317 at left guard.

He has not, however, had any NFL snaps at right guard , which is where the Giants have an opening, and has, in fact, played just one snap at the right guard spot while he was in college.

Still, the addition of Ezeudu gives the Giants someone with whom they’re familiar and apparently still believe could develop into a viable part of the offensive line in some capacity, though again, with the deal being just a one-year contract, it’s more of an audition for the lineman for new head coach John Harbaugh.

The Giants are more than likely not finished with addressing the offensive line, though their veteran options appear to be drying up, given how Alijah Vera-Tucker (Patriots), Dylan Parham (Jets), and Wyatt Teller (Texans) have all landed elsewhere.

New York is projected to select an interior offensive lineman in next month’s draft, where there is a deep enough class of guards from which to choose.