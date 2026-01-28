Retired Giants QB Eli Manning Reportedly Learns Hall of Fame Voters' Decision

It hasn’t been the best of weeks for former members of the New York Giants when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

First, it was former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who spent 1979 through 1990 with the Giants, including the 1985-1990 seasons as the defensive coordinator under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells, who was snubbed on his first year of eligibility.

And now, according to a report by The Athletic, quarterback Eli Manning, who beat Belichick and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl, has also been denied a spot in Canton, Manning for the second year in a row.

Manning, who made the cut to the list of 15 modern-era semifinalists, is one of six players to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs, joining other Hall of Fame quarterbacks such as Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and Bart Starr.

But a continued sticking point that apparently exists among voters is that, despite Manning’s postseason accomplishments, he was never voted a league MVP, never won the league’s passing title, never earned an All-Pro nod, and finished with a 117-117 regular season record (.500) while also leading the league in interceptions three times over his 16-year career.

When it came to being clutch, however, Manning was someone the Giants could count on. He led 27 fourth-quarter comebacks over his career, which currently ranks 16th among quarterbacks but, at the time of his retirement following the 2019 season, was tenth.

He was also an iron man, having never missed a start due to injury, his only missed start famously coming when head coach Ben McAdoo decided to bench Manning or Geno Smith in 2017.

That move sparked backlash against McAdoo and contributed to the dismissal of the then-second-yearthen-second-year head coach, as well as general manager Jerry Reese, in what was, at the time, a rare in-season shakeup of the team’s top football leadership.

Manning, for his part, has taken the high road in the past after being snubbed by the voting committee, so there’s no reason to believe this year will be any different. Still, his snub as well as Belichick’s are simply mystifying, given both men’s accomplishments.

