Tisch Family Plans to Transfer Giants Ownership Stake to Children

New York Giants co-owners Steve, Laurie, and Jonathan Tisch plan to transfer their 45% share of ownership in the franchise to their children’s trust funds, according to a new report by ESPN citing a memo outlining the family's intention.

The memo, dated March 11, 2026, in part stated, “The Sellers now propose to transfer their entire remaining interests, totaling 23.1% of the Club, to the Trusts."

The 23.1% figure is the remaining amount of the ownership stake held by Steve, Jonathan and Laurie in the club. The three siblings have been gradually transferring the ownership to their respective children in 2023 and 2024, according to the memo.

The transfer is subject to approval by the League’s Finance Committee. Once approved, Steve, Laurie, and Jonathan will no longer hold ownership stakes in the club.

The ownership transfer is undoubtedly tied to the recent revelation of Steve Tisch’s prior association/communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

When word broke of Tisch’s association with Epstein in emails reviewed by The Athletic, he issued a statement in which he denied accepting any invitations from Epstein to socialize.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments," Tisch said in his January 2026 statement.

"I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

The three elder Tisch siblings inherited their share of the franchise from their parents, Preston, who purchased a 50% ownership stake from Tim Mara, nephew of the late Wellington Mara.

When Preston Tisch passed away in 2005, his widow, Joan Hyman Tisch, inherited his share.

That was then passed down to the couple’s three children after Joan Tisch’s passing in 2017, with Steve taking up a role as the team’s Executive Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Board, Jonathan as the team’s treasurer and board member, and Laurie as a board director.

Last year, the Tisch family, as well as the Mara family, which owns the other half of the club, sold a 10% non-controlling interest share (5% from each side) to billionaire and philanthropist Julia Koch and her family, leaving both the Maras and Tisches each with a 45% share controlling interest in the club.

The NFL will hold its annual meetings at the end of this month, at which time the proposed transfer will be discussed.