Who the Giants Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Can Pass On

It’s hard to justify a team that won only four games last season re-signing many, if any of their pending unrestricted free agents. Not surprisingly, the New York Giants , who have 21 pending unrestricted free agents, are not expected to retain the bulk of the group.

So, as we inch closer to the start of the legal tampering period that kicks off on Monday, let’s do a rundown of the 21 unrestricted free agents and try to gauge who the team might keep and who they won’t.

Keepers

New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and center Austin Schlottmann (65) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) take the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

LS Casey Kreiter

OG Aaron Stinnie

ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

WR Gunner Olszewski

TE Daniel Bellinger

ILB Micah McFadden

S Dane Belton

Eluemunor headlines the group of “must keep.” The Giants finally found themselves a pair of competent offensive tackles when they paired Eluemunor with Andrew Thomas.

Assuming Eluemunor doesn’t want a ridiculous amount of money that puts him at the top of the tackle market, there is no true reason to move on from him, as his return would allow for Marcus Mbow to remain as the swing tackle for at least another season.

Kreiter told New York Giants On SI at the end of last season that he intended to continue playing. He’s been a solid special teams contributor, so there should be no reason why the team should move off of the king of the one-year contracts.

Stinnie is an ideal candidate for a one-year, veteran-minimum deal, providing essential veteran depth at guard. If the Giants move on from Jon Runyan Jr., Stinnie can hold the position until a long-term option is secured.

Flannigan-Fowles excels on special teams and was the most effective inside linebacker replacement last year for the injured Micah McFadden.

The one drawback with Flannigan-Fowles was that he dealt with his own injuries, which might have turned off the Giants from bringing him back on what would likely be a one-year veteran minimum deal.

Olszewski stepped in and had a nice game as the slot receiver when Wan’Dale Robinson had to miss the regular-season finale.

Olszewski, a proven kickoff and punt return specialist, deserves a chance to compete for the slot receiver role on a one-year veteran minimum deal. The Giants should maximize his special teams value.

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bellinger has long been underrated and underappreciated in the Giants' offense. Perhaps with the new coaching staff in place, that changes, as Bellinger can play in the slot, out wide, and at H-back and fullback.

That versatility and his reliable hands make him a strong candidate for a one-year deal, which Spotrac projects at around $2.5 million .

McFadden is coming off a season-ending foot injury. Although the inside linebacker room is going to undergo a massive change, bringing him back on a one-year prove-it deal–Spotrac lists him for a one-year, $2.421 million market value –to work with whatever rookie is brought in might not be such a bad idea.

Belton was the Giants’ top special teams player last year and provided nice depth at safety. Spotrac projects a 2-year, $12.386 million deal ($6.2 million per year) for Belton, which would make him the 23rd highest-paid safety. Given what he brought to the table, that might just be worth the investment.

Little to No Chance of Returning

New York Giants OL Evan Neal | Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Russell Wilson

OL Evan Neal

IDL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

OL Joshua Ezeudu

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Edge Victor Dimukeje

CB Cordale Flott

WR Isaiah Hodgins

IDL D.J. Davidson

LB Neville Hewitt

Wilson was a good sport despite the hand he was dealt, but it’s time the Giants move on, as the immediate future at quarterback is Jaxson Dart and backup Jameis Winston.

Evan Neal, once a highly touted prospect coming out in the 2022 draft, desperately needs a fresh start after failing to latch on as a right tackle and as a guard.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches was supposed to be a run-stopping force for the Giants when they signed him three years ago. “Nacho” ended up playing just 40% of the Giants’ defensive snaps last season, as he was passed on the defensive line depth chart by Roy Robertson-Harris.

It’s fair to question whether Joshua Ezeudu ever got a fair shake at finding a role. The coaches inexplicably decided to move him to left tackle of all places, after a summer of the former North Carolina lineman not playing the position.

They continued to insist that Ezeudue line up at tackle, though toward the end, they put him at his more natural position, guard. Between that and injuries that wiped away chunks of his four seasons with Big Blue, Ezeudu, a former third-round pick, never developed as hoped.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Robinson is expected to get a rich deal on the open market that the Giants are unlikely to match, and they shouldn't. Robinson is a nice receiver, but it’s hard to fathom his 2025 production being sustainable, especially since it was based mainly on volume, which, upon a deeper look at the numbers, wasn’t as impressive.

Dimukeje ended up missing most of the season due to injury. If the Giants run it back with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kavon Thibodeaux, it’s hard to fathom there being a spot for Dimukeje, even on special teams, because the Giants could probably get back restricted free agent Tomon Fox for the same role.

Flott is another player who will probably get a nice payday somewhere, but even if he doesn’t, the revelation that the Giants want to trade for Trent McDuffie should tell you all you need to know about what the new Giants brass thinks of the cornerback situation.

With the Giants expected to add receivers in the draft and possibly free agency, interest in bringing back Hodgins seems unlikely. The same applies to Davidson, as the club anticipates defensive line changes via both routes.

Could Go Either Way

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

TE Chris Manhertz

OG Greg Van Roten

IOL Austin Schlottmann

Manhertz could be back if the Giants decide to roll with four tight ends. He’s still very much a serviceable blocker, though, to be frank, the Giants can probably get more out of their fourth tight end if they wanted.

The other thing to consider is whether the team adds a fullback to the roster, at which point there likely wouldn’t be a place for Manhertz.

Van Roten has been a solid, durable starting guard for the Giants over the last two seasons. While New York is expected to add younger talent at the guard spot, Van Roten could be another veteran they bring back on an economic deal who can provide depth as needed at both guard and center.

If the Giants decide to pass on Van Roten, Schlottmann can also give them depth at guard and center on what shouldn’t be an ultra-expensive deal for him to return.