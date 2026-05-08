2026 Giants Schedule Reveal: 7 Things We Can't Wait to Find Out

At long last, the NFL has set a date for the release of the 2026 regular-season schedule: Thursday, May 14, at 8 PM ET.

As has also been the league’s practice, it will drip certain parts of the schedule leading up to the full release as follows: May 11 (NBC/Peacock, FOX, and Amazon primetime games), May 12 (Disney primetime), and May 13 (NFL Network International Games, Netflix, and YouTube).

What will the schedule look like for the New York Giants? Here are the seven biggest scheduling twists we’re especially looking forward to seeing play out.

Regular Season Opener

Will the Giants begin the John Harbaugh era at home or on the road? Since 2020, Big Blue has opened at home four out of the last six seasons, and has opened against a NFC East opponent (Dallas and Washington) in two of the last three regular-season openers.

Whoever it ends up being, the Giants better be looking to get off to a faster start, as they are 1-5 over that stretch in Week 1 games.

The International Game

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; German, NFL shield and United States flags during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, the Giants are heading overseas as part of the league’s growing international series. The question is where and against whom?

Based on the league's international game series map , the Giants will be giving up a road game. We can rule out Rio (Ravens vs. Cowboys) and Melbourne (49ers vs. Rams).

We can also rule out Mexico City (49ers “home game”), Paris (Saints “home game”), and Madrid (Falcons “home game”). That leaves either London against Washington or Munich against Detroit.

The Giants, for what it’s worth, have international marketing rights in Germany, so the game against the Lions makes the most sense.

The Bye Week

Teams that have international games can take a bye the week after. Will the Giants, under Harbaugh, get this option, or did he decline it and request a bye later in the season?

The answer probably depends on when the Giants get sent overseas. Regardless, the bye week is always of interest as ideally, it comes midway through the schedule.

The “Revenge” Game

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll returns to face his old team this season. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With apologies to the Giants-Eagles rivalry, a non-conference game that is certain to be “must-see TV” is the Giants-Titans clash, a home game for the Giants.

That will, of course, mark the return of former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, now the Titans' offensive coordinator, as well as the return of those former Giants players like receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, and offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.

Daboll, in particular, is certain to be extra fired up to face his old team. It will be of interest to see if his knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of the players he worked with last year, most notably quarterback Jaxson Dart, gives him any competitive advantage in his game planning for that week.

It will also be interesting to see if the networks put that game in primetime.

The Soft and Hard Spots

How the schedule actually lays out can point to where a team gets a breather or has to prepare to scale a mountain.

In terms of the “soft” spots on the schedule, will the Giants, for example, get back-to-back home games with 1 pm starts?

Will they see most of their home schedule played in the first part of the year, when the weather is nicer, or the back end, when they get an advantage over some of the southern-based teams they’ll face?

Conversely, what will be the most challenging stretches of the schedule where they have back-to-back road games, or face a murderers’ row of opponents who were playoff teams last year?

Primetime Games

Fans are already buzzing about how many primetime games the Giants will draw in 2026.

At least one–a Thursday night game–should be on the docket. Given the interest in Harbaugh making his coaching debut with the Giants, it would not be surprising if the Giants get up to three scheduled primetime games.

Then, depending on how their season goes, once we get into the schedule flex period, the Giants would be eligible for additional primetime games if they have contests with teams whose results are of interest to playoff seeding.

The Finale

Usually, the regular-season finale pits division foes against one another based on the assumption that playoff seeding may come down to that last game.

Since 2020, the Giants have seen the Eagles in the regular-season finale three times (2022, 2023, and 2024). They’ve seen Dallas twice (in 2020 and 2025) and Washington once (in 2021).

Given the Giants' offseason, would anyone be surprised if they were pitted against the Eagles for the fourth time since 2020? The Eagles are, after all, the defending division champions and remain the team to beat in the division until further notice.

And let’s face it, Giants-Eagles games always seem to produce an extra layer of drama, making for must-see TV.

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