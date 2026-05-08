Eagles vs. Giants 2026: Revamped Philly Offense Faces New-Look New York Defense

The New York Giants enter the season hoping to dethrone the defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles enter the 2026 season undergoing a significant offensive overhaul. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, the team moved on from Kevin Patullo and hired former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator.

He is joined by former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard as the passing game coordinator and Jerrod Johnson as a senior assistant, signaling a major shift in scheme for Jalen Hurts.

While Hurts remains the franchise cornerstone, the arrival of veteran Andy Dalton via trade provides a high-level insurance policy and a veteran voice in a revamped quarterback room. On defense, the focus shifts to a young secondary following the trade of Sydney Brown, with several veteran additions set to compete for starting roles in training camp.

Series History

The Eagles lead the all-time series 96-89–2. This historic rivalry has been defined by Philadelphia’s recent dominance, having won three of the last four matchups.

While the Giants managed to split the 2025 regular-season series with a convincing home win in October, the Eagles answered back later that month with an 18-point victory in Philadelphia. The Eagles also hold a narrow 3–2 advantage in postseason meetings.

Top Historical Games

Nov. 20, 1960: In a 17-10 Eagles win, Philadelphia's two-way star Chuck “Concrete Charlie” laid a vicious hit on Giants running back Frank Gifford in the fourth quarter of a game with Eagles playoff implications on the line.

The hit on Gifford was so brutal that he retired from the game, at least temporarily, only to return for the 1962 season. “The Hit,” as it’s known in NFL lore, was voted No. 44 on the NFL’s 100 Greatest Plays.

Nov. 19, 1978: In a game Giants fans know as “The Fumble” (Eagles fans refer to it as “The Miracle at the Meadowlands”), the Giants were nursing a delicate fourth quarter lead when offensive coordinator Bob Gibson, instead of running out the clock, inexplicably called for a handoff between quarterback Joe Pisarcik and fullback Larry Csonka.

The handoff was botched, and Eagles defensive back Herman Edwards scooped it up and ran it back for the go-ahead score, giving the Eagles a 19-17 victory. That one play became the catalyst for major changes within the Giants organization, which had been stuck in a vicious 15-year cycle of lousy football.

That game also gave rise to the “quarterback kneel” for similar situations, commonly known today as the “Victory Formation.”

Jan. 11, 2008: The defending Super Bowl champion Giants, coming off a playoff bye as the NFC’s top-seeded team, hosted the sixth-seeded Eagles at Giants Stadium for the NFC Divisional Playoff. Philly went on to upset the Giants 23-11, knocking them out of the postseason and ending their quest to defend their world championship title.

Dec. 19, 2010: In yet another come-from-behind win for the Eagles, this one a 38-31 triumph at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles overcame a 31-10 deficit with less than eight minutes to go in the game, going on to score 28 unanswered points, including a historic 65-yard punt return–the ball initially muffed no less–for a touchdown by DeSean Jackson as time ran out.

Jackson’s feat was the first walk-off punt return for a touchdown in league history.

Jan. 21, 2023: The Giants, having made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and having won their first postseason game (a 31-24 Wild Card clash against the Minnesota Vikings) since 2011, entered Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, which has now become a house of horrors for them, to face the Eagles in the NFC Divisional playoff round.

The Giants, who have not won at “the Linc” since Oct. 27, 2013, were crushed by the Eagles, 38-7, the Eagles later rolling on toward a Super Bowl berth.

Key Additions

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

WR Makai Lemon

The Eagles traded up in the first round of the draft to select Lemon with the No. 19 overall pick. The All-American from USC caught 79 passes for 1,756 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Now, he will look to become one of Jalen Hurts' top targets with the Eagles.

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Brown provides the explosive vertical threat the Eagles' offense lacked last season and could end up as the “replacement” if the Eagles trade AJ Brown, as has been heavily rumored. After catching five touchdowns with the Chiefs in 2025, his ability to stretch the field should create more underneath passing lanes for DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon.

CB Riq Woolen

The Super Bowl champion cornerback joined the Eagles on a one-year, $15 million deal . Woolen offers elite physical tools to a secondary that struggled with consistency.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Previously with Atlanta, Ebiketie adds much-needed depth and pass-rushing juice to the rotation. He will compete with Nolan Smith Jr. for snaps opposite the established starters.

CB Jonathan Jones

Jones, 32, brings two Super Bowl rings and valuable inside-outside versatility to the Eagles' defense.

Key Losses

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LB Nakobe Dean

Dean signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Second-year pro Jihaad Campbell projects to see a bigger role following Dean’s departure.

DB Sydney Brown

Brown was traded to the Falcons, a move that represents a loss of high-end athletic potential in the secondary.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Phillips signed with the Carolina Panthers on a four-year deal. His departure removes a consistent pass-rushing threat from the Eagles' front, putting more pressure on the remaining interior line to generate pressure.

WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson moved on to the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal. While he was a secondary option in Philadelphia, his ability to work the middle of the field will be missed in the depth rotation.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari, a one-time Giant, signed with the Falcons. Although he struggled to stay healthy in Philly (much like his time with the Giants), his loss further thins the Eagles' depth at outside linebacker and the pass-rush position.

Key Matchup to Watch: Eagles’ OL vs. Giants’ Front Seven

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes the snap from center Cam Jurgens (51) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The outcome of this season’s divisional clashes will likely be decided in the trenches, where both teams have a new look.

Philadelphia is entering a new era following significant veteran departures, leaving its shifting offensive line to maintain the gold standard of protection while adapting to Sean Mannion’s updated offensive scheme.

The Giants' defensive front, meanwhile, will be missing Dexter Lawrence in the middle, but will have DJ Reader and Shelby Harris as the projected defensive line starters up front. New York will rely heavily on the arrival of veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and the high-upside athleticism of rookie Arvell Reese to create havoc.

If Chris Kuper’s offensive line can successfully neutralize the Giants' interior pressure and pick up blitzes from Edmunds, it provides Hurts the clean pocket necessary to find vertical threats like the aforementioned Brown and Lemon.

If the Giants' front seven can collapse the pocket from the inside out and disrupt Hurts’ timing, they can effectively nullify Philadelphia’s explosive playmakers.

For the Giants, establishing dominance early at the line of scrimmage is the key to preventing the Eagles from finding a rhythm in their new system. This battle will determine whether the Philadelphia offense can take flight or if the New York defense can dictate the pace of the game from the very first snap.

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