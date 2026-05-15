Vegas-Insiders Project Surprising Respect for John Harbaugh’s New-Look Giants

Optimism is running high for the New York Giants this year as they begin the first of what will hopefully be many seasons under head coach John Harbaugh.

Right now, everyone is feeling pretty good about the team’s free agency activity and recent draft class, including the oddsmakers in Vegas, who, in their earliest of opening odds for each week, have the Giants favored in five games: Tennessee, Arizona, New Orleans, Washington, and Cleveland.

In six other games, the Giants, despite being listed as the underdog, have a point spread total of +3 or less, in which the Giants aren’t favored because they’re not the home team.

This factor could also suggest that an injury, weather, or some other factor could easily sway the odds back in the Giants’ favor as the game draws closer.

Those games include the Week 1 opener against Dallas, Week 5 at Washington, Week 11 vs. Jacksonville, Week 12 at Indianapolis, Week 13 vs. San Francisco, and Week 18 vs. Philadelphia.

The only six games in which odds makers are currently projecting a sizeable loss for New York are Week 2 at the Rams (+8.5), Week 7 at Houston (+5.5), Week 9 at Philadelphia (+5.5), Week 14 at Seattle (+7.5), Week 16 at Detroit (+5.5), and Week 17 at Dallas (+4.5).

Per Covers.com , the Giants were 9-8 last year in regular-season games against the spread (52.9%). In games in which they were favored, they were 1-1 ATS, and they had an 11-6 mark in the over/under.

Here is a rundown of the initial point spread and over/under totals for each 2026 Giants game as set by DraftKings .

Week 1, Dallas Cowboys - Spread: +2.5, Over/Under: 48.5

Week 2 at Los Angeles Rams - Spread: +8.5, Over/Under: 47.5

Week 3 Tennessee Titans - Spread: -3, Over/Under: 45.5

Week 4 Arizona Cardinals - Spread: -7, Over/Under :45.5

Week 5 at Washington Commanders - Spread: +2.5, Over/Under: 48.5

Week 6 New Orleans Saints - Spread: -2.5, Over/Under: 45.5

Week 7 at Houston Texans - Spread: +5.5, Over/Under: 43.5

Week 8 Bye

Week 9 at Philadelphia Eagles - Spread: +5.5, Over/Under: 44.5

Week 10 Washington Commanders - Spread: -1.5, Over/Under: 47.5

Week 11 Jacksonville Jaguars - Spread: +1.5, Over/Under: 46.5

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts - Spread: +2.5, Over/Under: 47.5

Week 13 San Francisco 49ers - Spread +3, Over/Under: 47.5

Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks - Spread: +7.5, Over/Under: 45.5

Week 15 Cleveland Browns - Spread: -4.5, Over/Under: 40.5

Week 16 at Detroit Lions - Spread: +5.5, Over/Under: 48.5

Week 17 at Dallas Cowboys - Spread: +4.5, Over/Under: 49.5

Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles - Spread: +3, Over/Under: 41.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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