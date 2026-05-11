Giants 2026 Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The New York Giants ’ 2026 opponents are set, but it won’t be until Thursday when it’s announced the dates and times–and in one case, the location–of when they’ll see their various foes

Over the next few days leading up to the official schedule release on Thursday night, there will be leaks as well as confirmed dates and times released by the networks and the league.

Given the excitement surrounding the arrival of head coach John Harbaugh, interest in the Giants' schedule is at an all-time high, as there is much optimism that the days of lousy football will soon be behind everyone.

We’ll have all the latest in terms of the schedule rumors for you right here, so please make sure to follow along and bookmark this page for all the Big Blue schedule news.

2026 Opponents

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 season opener. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants’ Week 1 game has already been confirmed to be a Sunday night date against the Dallas Cowboys , whom Big Blue will also see later in the season at AT&T Stadium, where they haven’t won a game since Sept. 11, 2016.

The rest of the Giants’ 2026 home opponents include the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints.

New York will visit the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions.

There will be no shortage of storylines given that slate of opponents. Washington has two new coordinators under head coach Dan Quinn.

The Titans, who signed four former Giants in free agents (receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger, and offensive lineman Ausin Schlottmann) return with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh as their head coach and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The game against the Browns will see Harbaugh square off against Todd Monken, who was all set to join Harbaugh as his offensive coordinator until he won the Browns head coaching job.

The Giants will see the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks on the road, always a tough place to play. They’ll also see the Rams, whose starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was heavily reported to be heading to the Giants in a trade prior to the 2025 NFL draft.

And depending on when the Colts game is scheduled, the Giants will likely face former quarterback Daniel Jones, who has found success in Indianapolis after being driven out of New York.

International Possibilities

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; Banners of New York Giants and Carolina Panthers players during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants were pioneers of international play, having taken part in the first-ever NFL regular-season game played overseas as part of the league’s International Series back in 2007, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 on October 28 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Since then, the Giants, who are 3-1 in games abroad, have appeared in two additional games played in London (2016 in a win over the Los Angeles Rams and 2022 in a win over the Green Bay Packers), and one in Munich (2024 in a loss to Carolina).

The Giants, who are reportedly among those teams who will play overseas this year, were granted international marketing rights in Germany, as were the Detroit Lions. The two teams are scheduled to meet this season, with the Giants playing on the road.

It would not be surprising if the league moved the Giants-Lions game to Germany, as Detroit is already confirmed to be one of the two teams scheduled to play at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where both can optimize their German market opportunities that week.

Preseason/Training Camp Matchups

Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- The Giants defensive line up against the Jets offensive line during practice. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giants head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the league meetings that he was looking into one, if not two, possible joint practices this summer, which would in turn lead to the scheduled preseason games.

While the Giants’ preseason opponents aren’t known, whoever they play will presumably be East Coast teams not on the team’s 20226 regular-season schedule.

The Jets are likely to be one of the three teams the Giants face in the preseason. Last year, the two teams spent one day each at the other’s training camp sites, leading up to their preseason game.

But with the post-World Cup construction/deconstruction at MetLife Stadium forcing the Giants to take training camp on the road this year to The Greenbriers if a joint practice is on tap with the Jets, it will almost certainly be held at Florham Park, where Gang Green is based.

As for the preseason opponents, figure that, in addition to the Jets, the Giants will face teams east of the Mississippi River that are not on Big Blue’s 2026 regular-season schedule.

Might the Giants and Ravens set up a joint practice and preseason game? It would certainly make for an interesting week with head coach John Harbaugh returning to Baltimore with his new team.

The official 2026 NFL schedule, including dates and times, will be released in full on May 14. We will update this story when games/times are announced, or if any schedule leaks are dropped.

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