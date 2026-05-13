Giants' Celebratory Thrusting May Be Gone Forever

The Giants have began the Tony Vitello era on the wrong foot, losing 24 of their first 39 games this season. But three consecutive wins have moved them out of the National League West cellar and things are looking up. Some of the guys are really having fun grinding out victories. Possibly too much fun.

After the club notched a 6-2 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday night, San Francisco's outfielders Drew Gilbert, Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee came together in center field and shared a bow.

Little different victory celebration from #SFGiants outfielders tonight pic.twitter.com/2Lhq3Lc6Qk — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 13, 2026

This is a slightly different celebration than the one previously on display, which featured 1000% more pelvic thrusting. That three-person party included Harrison Bader instead of Ramos.

Gilbert and Bader were way into whatever that was. Lee ... not so much. Because it's the internet the unusual show of joy spread quite quickly. And apparently that was enough to make the cool new move a brief phenomenon.

Per Andrew Baggarly, who covers the Giants for The Athletic:

"It's my understanding that "a message has been relayed" and here's the thrust of it: this particular outfield win celebration will be a one-and-done."

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. It's a bit disappointing to know that there will be fewer thrusts in the outfield. But when one door closes another opens and this is a great opportunity for the Giants clubhouse to come together and create something equally memorable. And more safe for work.

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