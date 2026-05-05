A Way-Too-Early NY Giants Mock Draft Lands MORE Defensive Line Talent and a New RB1

The New York Giants just finished their first NFL Draft of the John Harbaugh era, but they are already back on the clock for us in this 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

We ran a very early five-round mock draft here, the order set by the NFL Mock Draft Database’s simulator , which is what we also used to make our picks.

The Giants were given slot No. 11, which hopefully, come this time next year, they will be lower in the draft order because that will have meant a winning season.

We did not make any trades for this mock, as this early in the process, there isn’t a viable way to project what the other 31 teams will need.

Let’s go ahead and dive right in.

1.11: IDL David Stone, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants traded star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, using that pick to address the offensive line. In this mock scenario, they use the 11th pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to add to his replacement.

Stone is capable of playing both spots along the interior of the defensive line and would immediately bring value to an already stacked defensive front.

In 2025, Stone finished the season with 26 pressures and 27 stops (tackle for a gain of three or fewer), impacting the game as both a pass-rusher and run defender for the Sooners.

The 2026 season will be a true testament to his ability without R Mason Thomas on the edge and Gracen Halton beside him on the interior. If Stone can replicate the film and production from 2025, he would probably establish himself as a first-rounder.

The Oklahoma defense is not one that makes it easy to generate consistent pressure along the interior, so for Stone to do it for multiple years should answer most questions about his game.

2.43: RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, there were plenty of rumors that the Giants were very interested in selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the fifth overall pick.

Luckily, Love ended up getting selected before the Giants went on the clock, but it should come as no surprise that the team may look for another back next year, given that it will be moving on from Devin Singletary, who finishes his contract with the club this year.

The SEC has two running backs that will compete to be the first one off the board in Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy and Florida’s Jadan Baugh.

The gap between the two is razor-thin, in my opinion, and comes down to a stylistic preference.

With this pick, I took the player who gives the Giants something they don’t already have: a true explosive slasher as opposed to the power running style of Baugh, which the Giants have in Cam Skattebo.

3.75: WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Get ready to hear all about the guy that will be constantly compared to DK Metcalf throughout the 2027 NFL draft cycle, because it’s already been happening to Nyck Harbor since high school.

Harbor became the first ever player to come into The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” as the top player in back-to-back years, doing so as both a freshman and a sophomore before falling to third in 2025.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds and bearing legitimate track speed, the comparison is almost too easy to make–except Harbor is even bigger.

Production has been hard to come by for Harbor, who’s dealt with inconsistent quarterback play throughout his career, but he did have a career-high in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2025.

5.151: EDGE Adam Trick, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Adam Trick goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another year, another Texas Tech edge rusher to talk about.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Trick has a similar raw size to Abdul Carter, but isn’t close to Carter's athletic level.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is almost definitely gone after this season, if he even makes it past the trade deadline, and a player like Trick could come in as a rotational pass-rusher.

Trick just transferred to Texas Tech after starting his career at Miami (Ohio), so he’s going to have to answer the questions about how his game will translate to the Power 4 level in 2026.

In 2025, Trick finished with 67 pressures and 36 stops , with his best game coming against a Power 4 team in Wisconsin.

Overview

Going into this mock draft, I tried to take the best players available where I could at least see a role for them to contribute.

Adding defensive line talent is always a must, and while I wanted to look at the interior of the offensive line twice in this mock, the player I was hoping would be available was selected before I got on the clock.

Overall, it’s hard for me to be upset with adding defensive linemen and explosive offensive players in this mock.

We’ll see how the upcoming college football season pans out, as players touted as stars this early may or may not be garnering similar praise by the time mock draft season officially starts next winter.

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