Super Early 2027 Mock Draft Has Giants Addressing a King-sized Need

The New York Giants had a number of weaknesses that opponents could exploit during what was an overall abysmal first half of the 2020s, but there was one specific deficiency that teams knew to game plan against: Big Blue's bottom-tier run defense.

Unfortunately, there is a good chance offensive coordinators will try to do the same during the 2026-27 season. Despite adding athleticism, size, and physicality in free agency and the NFL Draft, New York suffered a huge blow to its defensive tackle room after trading away Dexter Lawrence II .

The Giants signed Shelby Harris and are still thought to be in the running for fellow veteran DJ Reader, but the organization may have to wait until 2027 to find a long-term remedy.

Daire Carragher of Pro Football Focus is already thinking about a potential prospect fit for the Giants. In his "way-too-early mock 2027 NFL mock draft," Carragher has the John Harbaugh-led squad taking Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone with the No. 11 pick.

There are two notable observations one can make about that projection. First, the Giants are predicted to draft outside the top-10 for the first time in what feels like an eternity, and second, the 6-foot-3, 300-plus-pound Stone is widely regarded as the top defensive lineman in the 2027 class despite a lack of gaudy numbers so far as a pass rusher (3 sacks).

Where Stone could help the Giants right away is in the run defense. New York has finished in the bottom eight in rushing yards allowed in five consecutive seasons and was especially putrid during the 2025-26 campaign, surrendering an NFC-worst 145.3 yards per game.

Oct 4, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) reacts during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unless second-year defensive tackle Darius Alexander dramatically improves, the Giants will probably have to bolster their run defense in the NFL Draft.

It is hard to make firm evaluations before the 2026 college football campaign, but Stone is definitely an early standout. The Del City, Oklahoma native recorded one and a half sacks, 42 combined tackles, and eight tackles for loss in his sophomore season.

David Stone was a highly effective member of a Sooners defense that allowed a stingy 77.3 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the FBS. His stalwart efforts helped the program rebound from a rough 2024 and advance to the College Football Playoff.

If Stone can boost Oklahoma to another double-digit win season, his stock should only rise. The Giants' campaign will arguably be a failure if they own a top-15 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, but this impressive player certainly makes sense for this rushing-susceptible squad.

Hopefully, John Harbaugh and company can wrap a bandage around their gaping hold on the defensive line in the short term.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.