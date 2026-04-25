Giants ‘Pounce’ on Day 2’s Biggest Draft Surprise to Secure New Starting Corner

Entering the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants had already made defense an early emphasis by adding one of the class's most versatile athletes and their highest-rated non-quarterback prospect in linebacker Arvell Reese to bolster the middle of their unit.

What they didn't get to address was the back end of their defense, which is set to be taken over by new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson this season. Among their list of active needs, finding a new member for the secondary was high on the Giants' radar, and they certainly delivered.

That was by selecting Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood with their No. 37 pick, a choice that marked one of the bigger surprises around the league on night two as both rival analysts, and admittedly Hood himself, didn't foresee the SEC-raised ballhawk surviving until the start of the second round.

Yet there the 21-year-old Hood was, and the Giants pounced on the opportunity to bring in one of the class's strongest coverage defenders, one who also has a unique tie to head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Hood's uncle, Roderick Hood, during his nine-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now Hood, who must have been a little stunned that so many teams passed up on him in the first round, where just two defensive backs were taken off the board, is eager to prove the doubters wrong and the Giants that he can be a highly impactful piece to the deep level of their aggressive system from day one.

As John Harbaugh said after the pick, Hood will "compete to start" in training camp this summer and hopefully elevate the level of play that comes from the Giants' young secondary that must do their part in the formula for success that the organization is chasing in 2026.

The Time Has Come for the Giants' Secondary to Pick Up Their End of the Bargain

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) reacts after a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since the beginning of last offseason, the Giants have put a premium on their defensive front, more specifically the pass rush, and turning it into one of the defining elements of their overall identity.

Their initial moves in the first round of the last two drafts--selecting two gifted linebackers in Abdul Carter and now Arvell Reese--have further indicated that, and New York is hoping to build upon what was a pretty strong 2025 season for their crew of pressure cookers that helped the franchise finish fifth in the league in pass rush win rate while logging 39 sacks.

Even with a party of four players who can get after the quarterback (at least that is assuming Kayvon Thibodeaux remains a Giant amid trade speculation during the draft), this past season also showed that the Giants' defensive aspirations will not reach their peak unless the deep secondary starts pulling more of their own weight.

Last season, the Giants' third level was often atrocious in coverage, failing to maintain their individual assignments long enough to allow the pressure to get home and shut down the opponent's passing attack.

The Giants' ballhawks finished 18th in team coverage grade, but injuries and inexperience were their worst enemies, and just two main pieces finished with individual grades above 65.4.

One of those was Cor'Dale Flott, whose length and sharp hands helped him post a solid season with a team-high eight pass deflections and a 53.0% opponent completion rate.

Flott is now gone to the Tennessee Titans after signing a big deal in free agency, leaving the Giants with a huge hole on the perimeter that needs to be filled with a capable player.

Deonte Banks used to be within that conversation, but his continued decline in one-on-one matchups (a career-worst 81.3% reception rate and 140.7 coverage rating) has made it nearly impossible to trust him to play well for an entire season.

Of course, Banks is likely getting his final chance to prove to the Giants organization that he can ball out at the level of the 25th overall pick at which he was selected in the 2023 draft. With Hood coming in behind as the bright-eyed rookie who thinks he belongs, the veteran Banks is going to be challenged in training camp for his spot in the order.

Hood joins the Giants after a stellar 2025 campaign with the Volunteers in which he finished tied for the third-best coverage grade in the SEC (80.3) while forcing five turnovers and eight pass deflections. He also allowed the second-lowest reception rate among cornerbacks with at least 400 snaps and was a solid tackler, with only 96 yards after the catch given up on his targets.

The newcomer's blend of good length, aggressiveness, and experience is exactly what a very porous Giants secondary needs to right their ways this fall and pick up their end of the bargain. They didn't do that last season, and it was a main catalyst in some of their most aggravating and avoidable fourth-quarter losses.

As Harbaugh also defined it, Hood's presence improved the cornerback room, both individually and as a unit, and that should be viewed as a success if the pick pans out this season.

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