How Giants' New System is Challenging QB Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants offense belongs to quarterback Jaxson Dart, who enters 2026 as the undisputed starting quarterback. But like the rest of his teammates, Dart is in the process of learning a new offensive system, one that he said has been challenging yet fun to learn.

“It's a lot of things that I haven't done before,” Dart said after the team’s third OTA practice on Thursday when asked what he likes about the offense that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, senior assistant Greg Roman, and the rest of the staff put together.

“It's been fun to kind of get new experiences, try new things, have communication with the coaches on what I like, what they like, and get a ton of reps at it. So, I think that's been fun for me.”

Dart added that the new system has also had its challenges.

“There's a little bit more that's involved within it. So, it's been fun to learn, to have the command, the control at the line of scrimmage. And you have the keys to get what you want and put your offense in the best situation.

“There are a lot of just things that we can do within the system from a personnel standpoint. And the guys have been able to pick it up at a good level, and we've been able to play fast,” he added.

Dart revealed that he’ll be doing more work under center, something he didn’t do much of in his rookie season.

In 2025, Dart played 369 snaps from the shotgun, completing 199-of-310 pass attempts (64.2%) for 2,063 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions, versus the 42 snaps he played under center, in which he completed

17-of-29 pass attempts (58.6%) for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think every time that you're learning a new system, there are a lot of things that you have experienced from a terminology standpoint, especially when you're in the NFL, and you're able to learn at a faster rate,” Dart said.

“We've been able to put in a really good plan in place to take those necessary steps each day, where it's not overwhelming. But at the same time, it's very versatile, and there's just a lot of things we can do within it.”

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