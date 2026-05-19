Giants QB Jaxson Dart Vows to Find Balance Between Being Smart and Competitive

If there is one lesson that was reinforced for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during his rookie campaign, it’s that his teammates need him on the field, not in the blue medical tent.

To that end, the second-year quarterback has vowed to be smarter when taking off with the ball in his hands, while not giving up his aggressiveness when it’s needed.

“If it's third-down, fourth-down, (and defenders) are standing my way, I’m gonna go right through them,” Dart told a crowd of Giants fans assembled for the team’s annual Town Hall event held Monday night in Manhattan.

Dart was sent to the medical tent five times in his first ten games last year, including preseason, to be evaluated for a head injury after coming up wobbly following a hit he took following a run.

He missed two games in November after suffering a concussion in a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears, a game that ended up being the final one of head coach Brian Daboll’s tenure with the Giants.

The Giants, in trying to protect their young quarterback, cut back on the number of designed runs called for him. Up until his Week 10 concussion, Dart had executed 37 designed run plays.

Once Daboll was fired and replaced by offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as the interim head coach, when Dart returned to action, he executed just 12 designed run plays.

Dart’s 487 rushing yards ranked third among quarterbacks, and his nine rushing touchdowns tied him for second among his position group, with Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per data culled from Pro Football Focus, Dart also averaged 3.1 rushing yards before contact, which was fifth among the 17 quarterbacks with at least 50 rushing attempts last year, and 2.56 yards after contact, ranking ninth among the same qualifying group.

The Giants coaches have consistently cautioned Dart to find a balance between living to see another down and going for the gold, something that the ubercompetitive quarterback clearly struggled with as a rookie.

Head coach John Harbaugh has brought with him a desire to see a more violent and physical Giants offense, which could, in the heat of the moment, challenge Dart’s restraint to go for extra yardage if he sees a window.

But to his credit, he expressed a willingness to try to be smarter after being somewhat defiant about his bold playing style in the past, which speaks to the young man’s maturity as a pro football player.

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