NY Giants Rookie Minicamp: Live Updates, Practice Observations, and News

The New York Giants are back on the field today for Day 2 of their rookie minicamp. And while Friday’s session was not open to the media, today’s session will be, though how much of the practice the new head coach, John Harbaugh, will allow the media to watch remains to be determined.

As for expectations and storylines, truth be told, this is not the camp for either. The purpose of the camp is for the players to become acclimated to the Giants' way of doing things, from meetings to lifting weights to how the practice is run.

We’re expecting a lot of instructional sessions rather than 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 drills. We will also be tuned in to any notable differences in how practices are run under Harbaugh, including tempo and any new drills.

We also suspect the focus will be more on the undrafted free agents and tryout players, more so than the rookie draft class, for the simple reason that the coaches have a pretty good idea what they have in the draft picks, so they can afford to spend more time looking at those players that mauve they aren’t as familiar with.

And we're also curious to see who else, besides the draft class and signed undrafted free agents, shows up at this camp, and whether anyone from the tryouts stands out enough in drills to earn a contract.

Regardless of what the day brings, we have you covered with a live blog featuring tweets from what the media can see (and what is allowed to be posted).

This live blog will also cover the post-practice media sessions with Coach Harbaugh and the players. Assistant general manager Brandon Brown is also scheduled to speak to the media after practice, so there will be updates from that session as well.

The latest updates should be at the top, and the page should refresh itself. If not, you may need to refresh the page occasionally to see the latest updates.

Don’t forget to check back later with New York Giants On SI for more complete coverage, as well as stories from the day. For video clips from the practices and post-practice media sessions (again, as allowed by the team), visit us on Instagram . And be sure to tune in later today for a special Locked On Giants podcast episode with further insight.

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