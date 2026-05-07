Giants Cut 4 Players to Clear Path for John Harbaugh’s Rookie Class

Ahead of the start of their rookie minicamp this weekend, the New York Giants have released four players from the back end of their roster: linebacker Swayze Bozeman, defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, and receiver Courtney Jackson.

Chatman headlines the group, given his Cinderella-type story. Originally invited to the team’s 2024 rookie camp as a tryout out of SMU, Chatman impressed enough despite being just 6-0 and 278 pounds, measurements that are widely considered undersized for an NFL defensive lineman.

Still, Chatman, who also gave the Giants snaps at fullback, went on to appear in all 17 games for the Giants as a rookie, making three starts. He finished with 21 tackles 911 solos) and one sack that year.

Chatman turned heads in the 2024 preseason when he chased down Texans running back J.J. Taylor, showing tremendous athleticism and hustle on the play.

This is Giants undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman at 278 pounds chasing and catching a 185 pound RB.



Best thing I’ve seen all preseason.pic.twitter.com/Nqlgts9NON — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 21, 2024

The following year, Chatman landed on the team’s practice squad, though he did get to take part in five games, including three standard elevations and having been signed to the 53-man roster on December 27.

He finished with just three tackles, his role on defense vastly reduced and his roster spot jeopardized given the Giants' additions this offseason.

Bozeman, 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, was brought on board when injuries at inside linebacker started piling up.

In his lone season with the Giants, his biggest contribution though, was on special teams, where he finished with four tackles (one solo) in six games while also adding two tackles on defense.

Tuipulotu, a 6-foot-2, 307-pound nose tackle, was signed earlier this year to a reserve/futures contract. He had spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Eagles, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of USC. Prior to signing with the Giants, Tuipulotu had spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Denver Broncos after the 2025 draft. After the 5-foot-11, 189-pound receiver failed to make the Broncos roster, he was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad on August 28, 2025.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has been assembling a bigger, more physical roster for his first campaign with Big Blue. The four players released clearly don’t fit that desired vision and will now have a chance to catch on with another team.

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