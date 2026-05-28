Giants Held Air-Clearing Team Meeting After Jaxson Dart Introduced Donald Trump at Rally

The New York Giants , who returned yesterday for Week 2 of their OTAs, held a team meeting in which quarterback Jaxson Dart and several team leaders, such as linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux and quarterback Jameis Winston, also spoke in addressing the quarterback’s decision to introduce President Donald J. Trump at a political rally held last week in Suffern, New York.

Dart’s decision drew public questioning from teammate Abdul Carter, who, in a social media post , at first questioned if the viral video was AI before asking, “What are we doing, man?” which sparked an immediate firestorm.

Carter, according to the New York Post , was not at the team's OTA or meeting on Wednesday due to a family obligation related to a religious holiday, which he had advised the team of in advance.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the meeting discussed keeping matters in-house rather than airing grievances on social media.

The Giants will next open their OTAs to the media on Friday when they take the field for OTA No. 6.

Dart has already spoken to the media, doing so after last week’s practice. He has not made any public comments since his appearance at the rally.

It is unknown if the team plans to make Carter available to the media, though head coach John Harbaugh is expected to speak following the practice.

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