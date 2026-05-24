New York Giants UDFA Profile: OT Ryan Schernecke, Kutztown

Ryan Schernecke, OT

Height: 6’ 6 ⅞”

Weight: 318 lbs

Class: Fifth-year Senior

School: Kutztown

Hands: 11”

Arm Length: 33 ⅞”

40-yard dash: 5.18 seconds

Bench Press: 30 reps

Vertical: 24.5”

Broad: 9’ 02”

20-yard shuttle: 4.70 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.60 seconds

Ryan Schernecke was an unranked recruit coming out of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 recruiting class when he signed with the Kutztown Bears.

Schernecke was a dual-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball as well as football, before committing fully to football.

At Kutztown, Schernecke would dominate Division II, making multiple All-American teams and being a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, which is given to the top offensive lineman in D2.

Strengths

Experience playing both left and right tackle

Solid athletic testing, plays smoother than the numbers

Has a solid initial punch in pass protection

Shows a decent anchor against power rushers

Has a fairly quick kickslide to get outside against speed rushers

Gets to his mark consistently when zone-blocking

Relentless effort as a run blocker

Comes out of his stance with decent explosiveness in the run game

Looked comfortable working on combo blocks

Weaknesses

39th percentile arm length

Will be a steep learning curve to go from Kutztown to the NFL

Hand placement will need to become more consistent, especially in pass protection

Footwork in pass protection needs to improve - athletically looks like he can manage it

Following his kickslide, can struggle to reset against inside counters

Doesn’t seem like a real “mover” when engaged with defenders, step up in competition could be a struggle

Hand placement is wildly inconsistent

Summary

Schernecke is an intriguing prospect due to his versatility, playing both tackle spots, but also having the athleticism to become a legitimate contributor.

The adjustment from Division II to the NFL will be a steep learning curve for Schernecke, and he should end up as a practice squad player for at least the first year of his career.

In a best-case scenario, Schernecke could develop into a long-term swing tackle, since he already has some respectable traits to build on from day one, but he’s going to need time.

GRADE: 5.5

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