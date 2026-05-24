New York Giants UDFA Profile: OT Ryan Schernecke, Kutztown
In this story:
Ryan Schernecke, OT
Height: 6’ 6 ⅞”
Weight: 318 lbs
Class: Fifth-year Senior
School: Kutztown
Hands: 11”
Arm Length: 33 ⅞”
40-yard dash: 5.18 seconds
Bench Press: 30 reps
Vertical: 24.5”
Broad: 9’ 02”
20-yard shuttle: 4.70 seconds
3-cone drill: 7.60 seconds
Ryan Schernecke was an unranked recruit coming out of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, in the 2021 recruiting class when he signed with the Kutztown Bears.
Schernecke was a dual-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball as well as football, before committing fully to football.
At Kutztown, Schernecke would dominate Division II, making multiple All-American teams and being a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, which is given to the top offensive lineman in D2.
Strengths
- Experience playing both left and right tackle
- Solid athletic testing, plays smoother than the numbers
- Has a solid initial punch in pass protection
- Shows a decent anchor against power rushers
- Has a fairly quick kickslide to get outside against speed rushers
- Gets to his mark consistently when zone-blocking
- Relentless effort as a run blocker
- Comes out of his stance with decent explosiveness in the run game
- Looked comfortable working on combo blocks
Weaknesses
- 39th percentile arm length
- Will be a steep learning curve to go from Kutztown to the NFL
- Hand placement will need to become more consistent, especially in pass protection
- Footwork in pass protection needs to improve - athletically looks like he can manage it
- Following his kickslide, can struggle to reset against inside counters
- Doesn’t seem like a real “mover” when engaged with defenders, step up in competition could be a struggle
- Hand placement is wildly inconsistent
Summary
Schernecke is an intriguing prospect due to his versatility, playing both tackle spots, but also having the athleticism to become a legitimate contributor.
The adjustment from Division II to the NFL will be a steep learning curve for Schernecke, and he should end up as a practice squad player for at least the first year of his career.
In a best-case scenario, Schernecke could develop into a long-term swing tackle, since he already has some respectable traits to build on from day one, but he’s going to need time.
GRADE: 5.5
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Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage. He is also the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast, and appears in-season on the Giants Squad Show for the Locked On podcast network.Follow WNS_Brandon