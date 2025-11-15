Ranking 3 Biggest Giants Draft Needs and Who Could Fill Them
The New York Giants will be embarking on a new chapter this offseason as they look for another head coach following the firing of Brian Daboll this week. Alongside it will be an inevitable roster retool as the franchise embarks on a third consecutive losing season.
While New York did land a foundational offensive piece in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, much of the roster still has its requisite holes to address for the team to be a playoff contender again.
Three positional needs stand above the rest in importance, and both of them reside on the offensive end.
Wide Receiver
The Giants entered the season with a young superstar wide receiver in Malik Nabers and the expectation that Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt would each potentially emerge as complementary receiving outlets.
Unfortunately, Nabers suffered a knee injury in Week 3 of the season, ending his year. In his absence, Robinson has continued to emerge as the team's next best pass-catcher with career-highs in yards-per-reception (11.4) and receiving yards per game (60.2), but the depth behind him has been somewhat bare.
Slayton was extended by the franchise this past offseason to a three-year, $36 million contract. He is more of the team's deep threat, but has had his highs and lows; among the lows, 30 career drops, many of them in critical situations.
Hyatt was likely projected to take Slayton's place two seasons ago, but through 39 career games, he has zero touchdown receptions and just 34 catches.
With Robinson set to hit free agency, there's a likelihood New York doesn't retain him as it tries to save money to fill out the rest of its roster.
Regardless, the team needs another pass-catching weapon on the outside to keep the offense on an upward trend during Dart's second season.
The best option could be drafting Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson with New York's projected top-10 pick. He's caught a touchdown in all but one game so far this season and presents a reliable catch radius that can get out of breaks and stretch the defense downfield.
Interior Offensive Line
The Giants have leaned on guards Greg Van Roten and Jon Runyan to man the trenches of the offensive line, and each has been yielding underwhelming results throughout the year.
Runyan has the worst offensive (53.8) and pass-blocking PFF grade (58.2) on the team with at least over 600 snaps. Van Rotten has allowed the second-most pressure on the team.
With New York likely committed to starting Andrew Thomas and rookie Marcus Mbow at the tackle positions next year (assuming they don’t re-sign free agent Jermaine Eluemunor), they're in dire need of an infusion of interior line talent to help bolster protection and the run game for the Giants' offense.
Alabama's Kadyn Proctor was once deemed an elite tackle prospect coming out of high school. But due to his frame, he is trending more toward guard at the next level.
He has had a resurgence with the Tide this year, led by his 81.0 offensive grade across nearly 700 snaps, and has had career-highs in pass-blocking (75.5) and run blocking (77.8).
Linebacker
Darius Muasau and Bobby Okereke have manned the linebacking spots for the Giants for most of this season.
Okereke, who currently ranks seventh in the league in total tackles (88), has posted career lows in his PFF run defense grade (44.7) and tackling grade (52.0). With a $14.463 million cap hit next season, there's no guarantee he'll be a part of the roster.
Muasau was a 2024 sixth-round selection who had been thrust into a starter role with the loss of Micah McFadden to a knee injury. In 307 total snaps, he's accumulated a near 19% miss tackle rate and has PFF grades in the 40s in terms of overall defense, run defense, and tackling. Muasau was placed on IR last week; his season is likely over as well.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has the athleticism, speed, and ferocity to be an unheralded gem that New York could add to its linebacking core. As a blitzer alone the past two seasons, Weeks has amassed 41 total pressures and five sacks to go with his 76 defensive stops.
Adding Weeks as a mid-round selection could spell a potential asset to New York's young but talent-deficient linebacking unit.
