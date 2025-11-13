Giants Add Familiar Face to Receivers Room
Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is returning to the New York Giants for the team’s remaining seven games of the 2025 season.
Hodgins, who was most recently on the Steelers’ practice squad, is being signed to fill the spot on the team’s 53-man roster that opened when kicker Graham Gano was placed on IR with a herniated disc in his neck.
Hodgins will give the Giants depth on a unit that’s lost Malik Nabers and Beaux Collins to season-ending injuries, and which also just recently lost Lil’Jordan Humphrey off its practice squad when Denver poached him.
Hodgins, a sixth-round pick in 2020 by the Bills, came to the Giants mid-season in 2022, following Joe Schoen, then the Bills assistant general manager at the time of his drafting, and now former head coach Brian Daboll, then the Bills offensive coordinator.
In his first stint with the Giants, Hodgins appeared in eight games with five starts and caught 33 of 42 pass targets for 351 yards and four touchdowns, doing his part to contribute to the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.
The following season, Hodgins saw a bit of a dip in his pass targets. Out of 33 passes thrown his way, he caught 21 balls for 230 yards and three scores in 17 games played.
That production then completely fell off the charts in 2024 when he appeared in just three games with zero starts and caught both of his pass targets for 12 yards, Hodgins’ role shrinking in the offense in part because the team’s top three receivers–Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson–all stayed healthy.
Hodgins left the Giants this past offseason in free agency, signing with the 49ers. After not making the 49ers’ 53-man roster out of training camp, he signed with the Steelers' practice squad on September 17, where he remained until the Giants came calling.
Hodgins is the son of former NFL fullback James Hodgins, who won a Super Bowl championship with the then-St. Louis Rams. The younger Hodgins, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds, played his college ball at Oregon State.
Hodgins's career totals include 60 receptions for 634 yards and seven scores in 31 games played.
