Giants' Ailing Defensive Backfield Gets More Help
The New York Giants were awarded cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
Bernard-Converse, whom the Browns waived on Monday, was originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Jets in the 2023 draft out of LSU, where he played his final season of college ball.
Before that, Bernard-Converse played college ball at Oklahoma State, where he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection.
In college, he appeared in 63 games and recorded 237 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, and 26 pass breakups.
Bernard-Converse played two seasons with the Jets, with whom he was also in camp this past summer. He was waived by the team and picked up by the Browns off waivers.
Bernard-Converse, who also has experience playing safety, has appeared in 20 NFL games with no starts. He’s logged seven career defensive tackles in that span, his role being primarily for special teams.
The Giants placed running back Cam Skattebo on injured reserve to open a spot for Bernard-Converse, who will give the Giants’ banged-up defensive secondary (Cor’Dale Flott, Paulson Adebo, and Jevon Holland) some added depth.
Malik Nabers Has Surgery
Wide receiver Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL on Sept. 28, underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his right ACL and torn meniscus. The doctors waited exactly a month to allow for the swelling in the knee to subside and for NAbers to strengthen the muscles around it.
Barring any setbacks, Nabers should be ready to return to action by late summer. It would not be a surprise if he starts training camp on the PUP list to allow for extra time for healing.
Other Transactions and Roster News
The Giants signed linebacker Swayze Bozeman to their practice squad and released receiver Juice Wells. New York also hosted 11 players — most of them defensive backs — for a workout on Tuesday.
The list, which included cornerback O’Donnell Fortune, who was with the Giants this summer:
- RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
- DB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
- RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
- DB O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
- QB Jaren Hall, Brigham Young
- WR Diontae Johnson, Toledo
- WR Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina
- RB Montrell Johnson, Florida
- DB Jalen Kimber, Penn State
- DB Jarius Monroe, Tulane
- DB Doneiko Slaughter, Arkansas
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.