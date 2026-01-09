Giants Sign Seven to Reserve/Future Contracts

The end of the regular season typically brings an influx of player signings to reserve/future contracts.

And since their 2025 season ended, the have added seven players to reserve/future contracts, all from their practice squad, despite not yet having their coaching staff in place for 2026 and beyond.

The list of players who have signed reserve/future contracts with the Giants since the 2025 regular season ended includes:

Interior offensive lineman Jake Kubas

Cornerback Myles Purchase

Defensive back Patrick McMorris

Interior offensive lineman Reid Holskey

Outside linebacker Trace Ford

Wide receiver Tanner Conner

Outside linebacker Swaze Bozeman

All of the above-mentioned players, except for Kubas, who was on the Giants' 53-man roster in 2024 after making the roster as an undrafted free agent that season, were elevated from the practice squad at some point or another during the 2025 season.

The only players who finished the 2025 season on the Giants practice squad and have not yet been signed to reserve/future contracts are tight end Zach Davidson, tight end Tanner Conner, tight end Maximillan Mang, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsett, and defensive lineman Casey Rogers.

Before Week 18, the Giants had signed defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse, receiver Xavier Gipson, and running back Dante “Turbo” Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Those players received two-year contracts consisting solely of a base salary, with no signing bonus.

An NFL reserve/future contract is a non-guaranteed, one-year deal that doesn’t count against the team’s salary cap or against a team’s 53-man roster, which remains in place until the start of the current league year in March.

The deal officially begins on the first day of the new league year in March and allows for the team to grow its roster to the 90-man limit for training camp.

It also protects players from being poached by other teams and usually results in the player being invited to training camp, assuming the team doesn’t terminate the deal before then.

Reserve/future contract amounts are based on the number of accrued seasons a player has and the corresponding minimum salary. There is typically no signing bonus or guaranteed money included in such deals.

Teams can also add additional players from other teams to reserve/futures contracts.

