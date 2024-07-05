Former Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Praises Jets for "Refreshing Energy"
Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will still take the field in MetLife Stadium this season, but he will be wearing different colors after two seasons with the New York Giants as backup to Daniel Jones.
Taylor, who made five starts and 11 appearances for the Giants and who led the team in passing with 1,341 yards last season, signed with the Jets this off-season to serve as Aaron Rodgers’ backup.
While both teams are coming off rocky 2023 seasons, Taylor seemed rejuvenated to have joined the Jets.
"This is no disrespect to [the Giants] or anything, but when coming in here and being around the guys for Phase 1, it was refreshing the energy throughout the locker room. On the field, just is different," Taylor said, according to the Jets website.
"I've been on a couple of different teams, and I've gotten a chance to feel that out for a couple of different teams. I think we're in a good space," he added.
The Jets have certainly been in the news a lot more often than the Giants lately, largely because of Rodgers, whom they acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last off-season.
There was hope that Rodgers would be the missing ingredient in getting the Jets to their first Super Bowl since 1969, but those hopes were dashed within a couple of minutes of the Jets' 2023 regular-season opener when Rodgers tore his Achilles and was done for the year.
More recently, the Jets were in the news again because of Rodgers, who missed the team’s mandatory minicamp due to a pre-planned trip to Egypt, which head coach Robert Saleh said was an unexcused absence.
Despite the headlines caused by Rodgers, Taylor still offered a positive review of his new employer.
"A ton of talent at every position," Taylor said to reporters at minicamp. "A very talented roster, and just being around the guys is fun. Great locker room to be around great coaching staff as well."
Taylor is entering his 14th year in the NFL, an accomplishment for any player. Taylor has been the consummate journeyman, beginning his career as a backup with the Baltimore Ravens before a stint in Buffalo that would prove the most memorable of his career.
Taylor earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 when he threw for 3,035 yards and 20 touchdowns to six interceptions. He led the Bills to the playoffs in 2017. Taylor bounced around between Cleveland, the Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston before his arrival to the Giants in 2021.
Taylor has now played for each of the three "New York" teams -- the Bills, Giants, and Jets (of course, the latter two are in New Jersey). Taylor will be a competent backup to Rodgers. He has a 28-28-1 record as a starter, and he has thrown a solid 65 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen, in his 2023 season press wrap-up, said that the team had not ruled out re-signing Taylor. When that didn’t happen, New York signed Drew Lock, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks, to serve as the backup to starter Daniel Jones.