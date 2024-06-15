Giants QB Tommy DeVito Appears in New Episode of YES's "Home Plate: New York"
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and his agent Sean Stellato appeared along with award-winning chef, entrepreneur, author, and food activist Marcus Samuelsson in the newest episode of Home Plate: New York, available on the YES App.
The program features Samuelsson joining with high-profile athletes and entertainers to visit New York City restaurants specializing in food from the guests’ respective cultures and family heritages.
In the episode, Samuelsson, DeVito, and Stellato visit Patsy’s, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Manhattan that was originally made famous by Frank Sinatra.
They meet with Sal Scognamillo, the grandson of Patsy’s founder Pasquale “Patsy” Scognamillo, and the third chef in the restaurant’s 80-year history. Scognamillo shares the restaurant’s rich history as he guides the trio around the eatery’s kitchen.
DeVito, who gained national media attention as an undrafted rookie free agent who rose from the practice squad to hero when he stepped in for injured quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor to lead the Giants on a three-game winning streak last season, spoke about his rags-to-riches NFL story, his Italian heritage, and the influence his parents, Tom and Alexandra, had on him while growing up in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.
DeVito, who played his college ball at Syracuse and Illinois, is looking to remain with the Giants for a second season. He is currently penciled in as the third quarterback on the unofficial depth chart behind Jones, and new backup Drew Lock.