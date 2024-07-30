Giants Receivers Get Surprising Ratings in EA Sports Madden NFL '25
The EA Sports Madden NFL '25 ratings were released today, and there were a few surprises regarding a select group of Giants players.
Here’s a rundown of the overall ratings and our take on them.
WR Darius Slayton: 78
Slayton logged the highest rating among the receivers, one point better than veteran Allen Robinson II and rookie first-round draft pick Malik Nabers.
Slayton has been the Giants' leading receiver in four out of the last five seasons, and earned a 94 speed rating, tied for highest on the team with Jalin Hyatt, and, again, one point better than Nabers.
Slayton is not widely regarded as a No. 1 receiver and probably won’t get the kind of volume he’s gotten in the past thanks to the arrival of Nabers, so his rankings being so close to that of the rookie’s was quite the head scratcher.
WR Malik Nabers: 77
Nabers came in second-highest among his fellow rookie wide receivers, with Marvin Harrison Jr being a 79 and Rome Odunze rated a 76 overall. He's in the 90s for every attribute including speed, agility, jump, injury and stamina. However, his rating took a hit after being ranked 61 in strength, which is definitely odd since Nabers is considered a strong player that's hard to bring down.
While he has yet to step on the field, this rating for Nabers is low. He shares the same overall as veteran teammate Allen Robinson II, who isn't particularly close to the player that Nabers is currently. Robinson did top the rookie in the strength department, leaving one to believe that was the difference.
WR Wan'Dale Robinson: 75
Robinson is entering a big third year, having the opportunity to train for an entire offseason instead of rehabbing from injury. He gets a rating of 75 here, with a notable 92 agility rating, the same as Nabers, and a 91 rating for speed, giving the Giants six receivers (Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, Miles Boykin, Isaiah McKenzie, and Slayton being the others) with a speed rating of at least 90.
WR Jalin Hyatt: 73
Hyatt admitted he could've done more as a rookie, but it wasn't his fault due to the situation the Giants offense was in last year. A 73 is fair considering he had just 23 catches last season, but this rating will certainly go up as Hyatt's expected to play a major role this season.
WR Isaiah McKenzie: 74 Overall
McKenzie comes over after an injury-riddled 2023 season with the Colts. He has experience in Brian Daboll's offensive system from their time in Buffalo together and will compete for the backup slot/starting returner role. A 74 is a little too high for him though.
WR Isaiah Hodgins: 72 Overall
Hodgins became a fan favorite in 2022 for the final stretch of games where he poured in touchdowns, as well as a stellar performance in the Giants' Wild Card win. Production dipped in 2023 due to the offensive downfall, but a 72 is fair for Hodgins.
WR Miles Boykin: 71 Overall
The Giants brought in Boykin due to his special teams presence. He doesn't add much in the receiving game but can be a last resort option if need be. A 71 might be too high considering Boykin doesn't provide much value outside of special teams.
WR Gunner Olszewski: 67 Overall
Olszewski ended the Giants' punt returner woes last season. He even had a 96 yard punt return touchdown in Week 17 against the Rams. Outside of returning, Olszewski doesn't add anything in the receiving game, so a 67 is fair.