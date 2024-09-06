Giants Unveil Remaining 10 Players in Top 100 Countdown
The Giants have thought of just about every way they can commemorate their 100th anniversary this year.
One of the best ways they are celebrating is their Top 100 Players Ranking. Since July 9, players have been unveiled in groups of 10 and the Top 10 players were just announced.
The committee consists of Bob Papa (Chair), Pete Abitante, Ernie Accorsi, Judy Battista, John Berti, Linda Cohn, Vinny DiTrani, Bob Glauber, Joe Horrigan, Jay Horwitz, Peter King, Gary Myers, Paul Schwartz, George Willis.
Sportscasters and journalists, NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, an MLB player and media director, and a former NFL general manager all make up this list.
Let’s check out the 10 athletes these individuals chose to receive this coveted honor.
10. Andy Robustelli
Missing only one game in 14 seasons, the defensive end racked up 7 All-Pro Awards and another 7 Pro-Bowl appearances. Although he was on the smaller side for his position (230 pounds), he wasn’t held back by his size. The Maxwell Club chose Robustelli as the NFL’s outstanding player in 1962, an honor that until then, was typically given to offensive players.
9. Sam Huff
This five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, and four-time second-team selection was also a member of the 1950s All-Decade Team. Huff was selected as a charter member of the Giants Ring of Honor in 2010, a privilege given to New York players, coaches, executives, and owners who have contributed to the success and history of the team.
8. Eli Manning
Aside from his two Super Bowl MVP honors, he also holds the record for the most seasons with the team (16). He has the fourth-most starts by an NFL QB and the third-most consecutive starts by QBs (210). Not to mention, he also holds every significant Giants career passing record.
7. Harry Carson
Although he was a later pick in the draft than most of the players on this list, Carson was unquestionably a solid choice. He was a defensive end in college but played inside linebacker for the Giants and excelled at his new position.
Carson eventually became the sole captain of the 1986 Super Bowl-winning team. He was also a huge reason Giants opponents averaged only 3.59 yards per rushing attempt from 1981 to 1987.
6. Emlen Tunnell
Tunnell is famously known as the first African-American individual to play for the Giants. In his time with the team, he set the franchise record for the most career interceptions (74) and punt returns (257). In 1967, Tunnell became the first African-American NFL player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
5. Michael Strahan
This defensive end is one of the most well-known Giants players in history, thanks not only to his work on the field but also as a journalist off the field. Strahan recorded 141.5 career sacks (a franchise record), 22.5 of which were recorded in 2001, making him the NFL’s single-season sacks record holder.
His impressive stats, plus his beloved personality have made Strahan one of the most well-liked anchors/sportscasters/television hosts in today’s media.
4. Frank Gifford
Gifford is, by far, the most versatile athlete on this list. He excelled, not just at one position, but at three: halfback, flanker, and defensive back. He was even selected to play in a Pro Bowl for each of these positions; defensive back in 1953, offensive back in 1954, and flanker in 1964.
3. Mel Hein
Hein almost missed his chance to be a Giant. Back in 1931, Hein had just signed a contract with the Providence Steamrollers when the next day he found out he could make even more money by playing with the Giants.
He intercepted his letter to Providence and played 15 seasons with the Giants. He was named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 1938, plus first-team All-NFL center for eight consecutive years.
2. Roosevelt Brown
This offensive tackle helped New York advance to the NFL Championship Game in 1956, 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962, and 1963. He was a 9x Pro Bowler and like Hein, was selected All-NFL for eight consecutive seasons. He was also the second player ever elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his offensive-line play alone.
1. Lawrence Taylor
Finally, coming in at No.1 is the legendary Lawrence Taylor. The Giants undoubtedly made their best draft selection with this No. 2 1981 Draft pick. The 10x Pro Bowl, 8x All-Pro, and 2x Super Bowl winner devoted his 13-year career to New York and contributed 132.5 career sacks.
He also holds the record for the most AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards (3) and remains one of two defensive players to receive the NFL’s 1986 Most Valuable Player Award.