Giants 2022 Playoff Hero Isaiah Hodgins Signs with 49ers | Transactions Tracker
JAN. 7. ISAIAH HODGINS SIGNS WITH 49ERS. In case you missed it, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was not among the handful of practice squad players that the New York Giants signed to reserve/futures contracts on Monday.
That’s because Hodgins signed a reserve/futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
Hodgins, originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020 (who had both current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll on the staff at the time) was a nice little story for the Giants, who scooped him off waivers in 2022 when injuries hit the receivers room.
He appeared in eight games with five starts for the Giants, catching 33 of 42 pass targets for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Hodgins also caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ 2022 Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Despite all that, he didn’t get a chance to build on that the following season, his offensive snap count dropping from 78% to 46%. In 2023, Hodgins appeared in all 17 games (nine starts) but caught 21 balls out of 33 targets for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a backup role behind Darius Slayton.
This past year was even stranger for Hodgins. The Giants signed Hodgins, who was set to be a restricted free agent (RFA), to a one-year deal on March 24 rather than tender him as a RFA.
But he didn’t make the 53-man roster coming out of camp and ended up sitting on the practice squad this year for all but three games, in which he caught both of his pass targets for 12 yards.
JAN. 6: GIANTS SIGN FIVE FROM PRACTICE SQUAD TO RESERVE/FUTURES CONTRACTS. The New York Giants signed five players to reserve/future contracts: defensive tackles Casey Rogers and Ross Blacklock, centers Jimmy Morrissey and Bryan Hudson, and kicker Jude McAtamney. All five players ended the 2024 season on the Giants' practice squad.
Rogers, an undrafted free agent, played in two games and McAtamney, part of the International Pathway Program, played in one, kicking a field goal and one extra point against Washington on Nov. 3.
Morrissey was on the practice squad from August 28 to December 10, when he was designated practice squad/injured. Blacklock was signed to the practice squad on December 10, and Hudson was signed to the practice squad on November 6.