Giants Add Punt Returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The New York Giants, in desperate need for a punt returner with experience, have signed Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Smith-Marsette was originally a fifth-round draft choice by the Vikings in 2021. A receiver by trade, he has appeared in 33 games with one start for four different teams: Vikings (2021-2022), Bears (2022), Chiefs (2022-2023) and Panthers, who released him at the end of August.
LAst season, the 6-1, 185-pound Smith-Marsette appeared in 17 games for the Panthers. He returned 37 punts for 322 yards (8.7-yard average), including a 79-yard touchdown in Week 10 at Chicago. As a receiver, he has 14 career receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns (long of 44 yards) to go with nine rushing attempts for 73 yards.
Smith-Marsette is a native of Newark, N.J. He played his college ball at Iowa, where his 28.7-yard career average on kickoff returns ranked second all-time in the Big Ten. His 3,409 all-purpose yards also ranked 10th in program history.
In other Giants transactions, New York placed linebacker Carter Coughlin (pectoral) on the practice squad/injured list, and signed linebacker Curtis Bolton, who had previously been on their 53-man roster until his release on Saturday to the practice squad.
Coughlin’s injury is season-ending.
Gunner Olszewski, the Giants regular punt returner, reinjured his groin during Sunday’s pregame warmups. Head coach Brian Daboll said Olszewski would be out for “weeks” while recovering from the setback.