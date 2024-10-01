Giants Add Special Teams Help to Practice Squad
The New York Giants announced they've signed wide receiver/return specialist Kearis Jackson and cornerback Greg Stroman, Jr, who were part of a , to their practice squad.
Jackson, 5-11 and 196 pounds, played his college ball in Georgia, where he was part of two national championship teams (2021 and 2022). Named to the second-team All-SEC in 2022, Jackson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans following the 2023 draft, appearing in two games where he returned six punts for 48 yards with a long of 14 yards.
Jackson suffered an ankle injury in his lone season in Tennessee, landing him on injured reserve on September 22. He was with the Titans this past summer in training camp but was waived as part of the final roster cutdowns.
Although Jackson didn’t return any kickoffs with the Titans, he did so for the Bulldogs, returning 35 kickoffs for 805 yards (23.0 average) in five seasons. He also recorded 42 punt returns for 338 yards (8.0 average) for Georgia and contributed 78 receptions for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns to the offense.
Stroman, 5-11 and 180 pounds, is a former seventh-round draft choice by Washington in 2018 out of Virginia Tech. He has appeared in 29 NFL games with five career starts and has three interceptions, six passes defensed, two quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble, and one recovery in his career.
Stroman also has punt return experience, having returned ten punts for 25 yards and six kickoffs for 100 yards. He was with the Chicago Bears for the last two seasons, but they released him at the end of August. Before that, he spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
The Giants released cornerback Alex Johnson and tight end Joel Wilson from their practice squad. They also terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Lawrence Cager, who was on practice squad/injured reserve, with an injury settlement.