Giants Place K Graham Gano on IR, Promote Four From Practice Squad
A series of New York Giants roster moves heading into Sunday's interconference clash with the Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS) is headlined by the placing of kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve.
Gano will be replaced by Jude McAtamney, one of four practice squad promotions the Giants announced on Saturday next to those of linebackers Tomon Fox and Neville Hewitt, as well as defensive lineman Elijah Garcia.
The Giants' kicking situation had to be addressed after another Gano injury marred Sunday night's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gano had tweaked his groin in pregame warmups and hindered Big Blue's offensive progress in its home opener, entering only in the second half to boot a short 25-year field goal. An extra point, kicked by punter Jamie Gillan, could've given the Giants a first half lead but the would-be go-ahead single was blocked.
This is the third consecutive season to be affected by Gano injuries, as hamstring woes limited him to 10 appearances last time around.
A Rutgers alum, McAtamney will make his second career NFL appearance, previously earning a 31-yard triple and an extra point in the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Commanders last season. McAtamney was the victory in a practice squad battle with Younghoe Koe, as the 2020 Pro Bowler joined the Giants earlier this week.
In other roster news, Fox and Garcia are back in action for the Giants while Hewitt is making his blue debut. The former were promoted via free agency signings.
Fox has been on and off the Giants' roster at various points since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2022 and played 33 snaps in Sunday's visit from the Chiefs. Garcia is also back on the active roster, having previously earned a sack of Dak Prescott in the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.
Earning a standard practice squad promotion is Hewitt, who will return to MetLife Stadium after three previous tours with the New York Jets (2018-20). Set to enter his 11th year of NFL service, Hewitt spent the last four years with the Houston Texans in what was primarily a special teams role but put up 59 tackles, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in extended defensive work last season.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.