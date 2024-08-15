Giants Send DL Jordan Phillips to NFC East Rival in Rare Division Trade
The New York Giants have made a rare division trade, sending defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and their 2026 seventh-round draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the Cowboys’ 2026 sixth-round draft pick, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Phillips, a 10-year veteran who spent two stints with the Bills (including 2019 when current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was the assistant general manager of Buffalo) signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Giants in the offseason after deciding to continue his NFL career.
His departure opens one roster spot for the Giants to add one of the two safeties signed after the close of the league day on Wednesday.
The trade of Phillips also opens the door for undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Chatman, an undersized but powerfully built defensive lineman who is competing with D.J. Davidson and Timmy Horne for a chance at a roster spot on a unit that’s also expected to include veterans Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Ryder Anderson, and Jordon Riley.