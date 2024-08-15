Giants Country

Giants Send DL Jordan Phillips to NFC East Rival in Rare Division Trade

The Giants have sent defensive lineman Jordan Phillips to the Dallas Cowboys.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Jordan Phillips during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Jordan Phillips during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New York Giants have made a rare division trade, sending defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and their 2026 seventh-round draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the Cowboys’ 2026 sixth-round draft pick, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Phillips, a 10-year veteran who spent two stints with the Bills (including 2019 when current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was the assistant general manager of Buffalo) signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Giants in the offseason after deciding to continue his NFL career. 

His departure opens one roster spot for the Giants to add one of the two safeties signed after the close of the league day on Wednesday. 

The trade of Phillips also opens the door for undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Chatman, an undersized but powerfully built defensive lineman who is competing with D.J. Davidson and Timmy Horne for a chance at a roster spot on a unit that’s also expected to include veterans Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Ryder Anderson, and Jordon Riley.

Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

