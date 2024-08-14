New York Giants Host Workouts for Pair of Safeties
The New York Giants, who have the day off from training camp, hosted another workout session for street free agents on Wednesday, two of whom are safeties, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
The two safeties are Jonathan Sutherland and Raheem Layne.
Sutherland, who played his college ball at PEnn State, was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2023 NFL draft, but did not get into any regular-seasn games.
At Penn State, the 5-11, 202-pound Sutherland recorded 137 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups and one interception playing as a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Nittany Liions.
Layne signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 draft. He appeared in 11 games over two seasons with one start, posting just seven tackles on defense.
Layne, who played his college ball at Indiana, suffered a torn ACL last October but has since been medically cleared to resume his football career. Wilson reported that several teams besides the Giants have interest in Layne.
The Giants have some injuries in their linebacker and safety group. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Jalen Mills, who has been on NFI since the start of camp, is getting close to a return.
Gervarius Owens and Elijah Riley have also been slowed down by injuries, leaving Dane Belton, Tyler Nubin, Jason Pinnock, and Alex Johnson among the healthy safeties on the roster.