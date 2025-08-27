Keeping Track of NY Giants Practice Squad/Waiver Wire Additions
The hard part of building the 2025 roster is in the books for the New York Giants, who now move on to the next phase: building out their 17-man practice squad and awaiting word on which waiver claims were successful.
Word will start to trickle in about all that beginning at noon eastern, but here’s a quick primer on what to expect.
Of the 17 practice squad slots available, six can be devoted to veterans with four or more years of experience. In the past, this was not allowed, as the practice squad was for unvested players who were still in the early years of their careers.
One spot may be reserved for a player from the International Pathway Program. Teams get an exemption on such a player, so expect kicker Jude McAtamney to get this spot if he’s not claimed.
Per the NFL CBA, (Article 33, Section 2. Signing With Other Clubs), “Any player under contract to a Club as a Practice Squad player shall be completely free to negotiate and sign a Player Contract with any Club at any time during the League Year, to serve as a player on any Club’s Active or Inactive List, and any Club is completely free to negotiate and sign such a Player Contract with such player, without penalty or restriction.”
Practice squad players with less than four years of accrued experience will earn a minimum of $13,000 per week, unless otherwise negotiated. Those with more than four years of experience will earn a minimum of $17,500 and a maximum of $22,000. That money will all count against a team’s salary cap.
Keep it here as we’ll update the Giants' practice squad additions as they become known.
Practice Squad Additions
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Humphrey has nice size and size to his game which makes him a nie add. He caught six of eight pass targets for 94 yards and a touchdown this summer, and won on two of three contested catches. But he also only managed to force one missed tackle and
Trace Ford
Ford produced the most quarterback pressures of any Giants defender this pre-season, while holding up very well to the physical demands of the edge player. If there’s somebody getting up from the bottom of a pile, it’s usually Ford.
He was not only physical at the point of contact, he was a great backside pursuer with potential worth developing.
Waiver Wire Transactions
S Beau Brade
Brade signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens last year out of Maryland. He appeared in 11 games, and registered just three tackles as a rookie,
This past preseason, he appeared in three games, 82 defensive snaps total, and registered zero pressures, nine tackles, and two stops.
He also allowed five out six pass targets to be complete for 44 yards, zero touchdowns. He registered one pass breakup for a 97.2 NFL coverage rating.
