NY Giants Add Veteran Safety K’Von Wallace to Training Camp Roster

The Giants get some much-needed depth at the safety spot.

Patricia Traina

New Giants' safety K'Von Wallace started seven games for defensive cooridantor Shane Bowen when both were in Tennessee.
New Giants' safety K'Von Wallace started seven games for defensive cooridantor Shane Bowen when both were in Tennessee.
The New York Giants have signed free-agent veteran safety K’Von Wallace to their 90-man training camp roster.  

Wallace was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2020 out of Clemson. 

He played three seasons in Philadelphia before splitting the 2023 season with the Cardinals and Titans, the latter stop seeing him start seven games for the Titans, whose defensive coordinator at the time was current Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Wallace, 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, was with the Seahawks last year.  Over his five-year career, he’s appeared in 71 games with 19 starts and has one interception, eight pass breakups, and 168 tackles (119 solos). 

The 27-year-old Wallace worked out for the Giants last month during their mandatory minicamp. 

He adds much-needed reinforcement at the safety position, where, beyond starters Tyler Nubin and Jevin Holland, and backup Dane Belton, there are major question marks regarding the depth at the position. 

