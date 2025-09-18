NY Giants Make Another Tweak to Practice Squad
The New York Giants swapped out cornerbacks on their practice squad, signing cornerback/kick returner LaMareon James and releasing cornerback/kick returner Dee Williams.
James, who worked out for the team earlier in the day on Wednesday, played his college ball at Old Dominion from 2021-23 and at TCU in 2024. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025 with the Cleveland Browns, who released him from their practice squad on Tuesday.
At Old Dominion, James returned 58 kickoffs for 1,346 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per return. In 2021, he had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, which led the CUSA Conference that YEar, as did his 29.4 kickoff return average.
James did not return any kickoffs at TCU.
As a defensive back, James appeared in 51 games, logging 121 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and 24 pass breakups.
Williams joined the Giants’ 53-man roster last December after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks, for whom he played in 12 games. He made one appearance for the Giants last season.
