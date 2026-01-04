Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Continues to Be Name to Watch for Giants' Opening

The New York Giants are expected to enter the interviewing stage of their head coaching search as soon as Tuesday, pending acknowledgements of their requests for permission to interview coaches around the league who might be under contract.

One name that continues to be a hot one to watch is that of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sources: The league-wide expectation is that the #Browns are likely to make changes, and two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is believed to be on the hottest seat in the organization.



Sources believe he’s either getting let go or could be a trade candidate — though… pic.twitter.com/fxiVlaXohr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 3, 2026

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there is a growing sentiment that the Browns will move on from Strefanski, who has a 44-56 overall head coaching record with one game to go this season, at the end of the 2025 campaign, a decision coming as soon as Monday.

Schultz reported that Stefanski could be a trade candidate. However, that scenario is unlikely given that the Browns have underperformed under him over the last two seasons, going 7-16 heading into Week 18.

FOX Sports insider has also reported that the Browns are expected to move on from Stefanski.

🏈 The Browns are expected to move on from Kevin Stefanski, and he will be a top candidate for 2026 openings @JayGlazer has The Inside Scoop ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DcfRTbeoxH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2026

Despite the record, one could argue that Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year winner who took the Browns to the postseason twice under his watch, has been sabotaged during his time in Cleveland between an unstable quarterback decision and some other circumstances that were reportedly not his call.

As a Giants candidate, Stefanski would be an ideal fit given his offensive background.

One of the primary criteria for a head coach is going to be the plan he has for continuing quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development.

Stefanski, who has done extensive work with quarterbacks throughout his coaching career, dating back to his time with the Vikings, is viewed as a good candidate who checks off that box.

The Giants are expected to interview several candidates from both sides of the ball, including retreads and coordinators, to fill the vacancy that developed when the team fired Brian Daboll after a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka is also expected to get an interview for the position, should he want it. However, Kafka is a long shot to have the interim label removed from his title, as his seven-week audition has yielded only one win ahead of the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Cowboys.

The only reason Kafka is likely to get an interview then is to keep continuity for Dart, as Kafka has been the rookie’s offensive coordinator/play caller from the beginning and through the head coaching transition.