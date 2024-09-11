Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson Among Recommended Adds
While watching the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t a fun experience, fantasy football is a way to win even when your favorite team loses.
Fantasy football managers will be scouring the waiver wire this week looking for the “league winners” that can emerge early on. Here’s who we think could help your team off of the waiver wire:
QB Derek Carr (Saints)
Derek Carr is considered one of the least exciting quarterbacks in the NFL, but that could change this year. The New Orleans Saints brought in Klint Kubiak to run their offense, and in his first game calling plays, Carr lit it up.
It shouldn’t be expected for Carr to replicate his stat-line often, but 200 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions are things that everybody should take off the waiver wire.
The offense is more fun and explosive than ever, behind a dominant offensive line that allowed just three pressures in Week 1.
While it may be a flash in the pan against a bad Panthers team, Carr is one to add as a backup or in a Superflex league.
RB J.K. Dobbins (Chargers)
It was tough to know exactly what the Los Angeles Chargers offense would look like other than knowing they would run the ball under Jim Harbaugh.
While J.K. Dobbins saw one less carry than Gus Edwards, Dobbins had 109 more rushing yards and a touchdown.
Seventy-eight of Dobbins’ 135 rushing yards came after contact, so there will be days when he’s less explosive as a runner. However, after the clear difference between the two on Sunday, I would expect Dobbins to take over as the lead back.
RB Bucky Irving (Bucs)
There was preseason hype surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving but the hesitancy with drafting him early was if the team would take Rachaad White off the field enough.
White will still be the lead back and always will be because of his passing-down contributions but Irving had double the rushing production of White despite seeing six less carries.
Irving barely created yards after contact but his vision is miles ahead of White and there should be more touches for Irving on early downs.
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants)
I included Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on this list last week for a good reason: watching this team during the summer made it clear that he would get his touches.
The Giants were left throwing the ball a ton due to the blowout loss to the Vikings, but from the start of the game it was clear that Robinson would be targeted. His 11 targets were the third-most in the NFL in Week 1.
If the Giants are going to be stuck in obvious passing situations, Robinson is worth the addition based on volume alone.
WR Allen Lazard (Jets)
While many people haven’t bought in on the Allen Lazard hype due to tendency to go ghost and his usual low-target output, he saw nine targets on Monday night.
That number will likely drop when the New York Jets aren’t getting blown out, but he has been and will continue to be a favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The two touchdowns likely won’t be replicated but he should see his fair share of red zone targets.
WR Greg Dortch (Cardinals)
The Arizona Cardinals still love to throw the ball and Greg Dortch has emerged as one of quarterback Kyler Murray’s favorite targets.
The only consistent knock on Dortch throughout his career has been his height but these two short kings have chemistry.
Dortch’s eight targets have him second on the team behind only Trey McBride and his six catches for 47 yards were both team-highs.
Similar to Wan’Dale Robinson, Dortch is a volume add.
TE Isaiah Likely (Ravens)
There wasn’t a single tight end targeted more in Week 1 than Isaiah Likely.
Likely emerged as a consistent and explosive target for Lamar Jackson and was a toe away from adding another catch and second touchdown to his statline.
Likely’s skillset dating back to his days at Coastal Carolina was suited for him to stretch the field and he seems primed for a true breakout as a TE1 despite being listed as TE2.
