What to Watch in New York Giants’ Preseason Finale Against Jets
The New York Giants and New York Jets will end the 2024 preseason Saturday with their annual summer matchup. Both teams had one joint practice earlier in the week in Florham Park, the site of the Jets headquarters, a joint practice that, if it was being scored, the Jets would have easily won.
The Giants and Jets seem to be in different places. Despite their 2022 success, the Giants were given a dose of reality last season with a 6-11 finish. They've made some significant improvements over the offseason, including drafting Malik Nabers and trading for edge rusher Brian Burns.
On paper, the Giants appear to have an underrated group on their hands, though there are still question marks about the offense (quarterback) and the defensive secondary.
The Jets on the other hand are looking to make a run toward a Super Bowl. After making a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers last offseason, expectations were sky high for the Jets, but that all came crashing down when their star quarterback ruptured his Achilles in Week 1.
The Jets stumbled to a 7-10 finish and third in the AFC East, as their strong defense wasn't enough to lift them to the postseason, as the offense failed to match their production without viable quarterback play.
On the bright side, their offensive line looks the best it has in years. They signed two stable veteran tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, allowing rookie first round pick Olu Fashanu to sit and develop. Last year's second round pick Joe Tippmann is expected to make a year two leap along with Alijah Vera-Tucker hopefully settling into his right guard spot.
But this game is more about finding those remaining answers to exiting questions on both sides of the ball as both head coaches, Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh, will have some difficult roster decisions to make for their respective squads. The starters on both teams aren’t expected to play, but there should still be plenty of reasons to tune in.
New York Giants (1-1) vs New York Jets (2-0)
- Date/Time: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Preseason History: This is the 55th meeting between the Giants and Jets in the preseason. The annual summer classic between both of MetLife Stadium's occupants is currently being led by the Jets, 28-25-1.
- TV: CBS/NFL Network (Ian Eagle, Play by Play. Peter Schrager, Analyst. Otis Livingston and Caroline Hendershot, Sideline)
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Chris Carrino, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Spread - Jets +2.5, Giants -2.5
- Money Line: Jets +115, Giants -135
- Over/Under: Giants, Over 31.5 (-110), Jets Under 31.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.