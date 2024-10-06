Greg Olsen Had Funny One-Liner About His New FOX Broadcast Partner, And Fans Loved It
Greg Olsen quickly became one of the best NFL analysts after joining FOX's No. 1 broadcast team. Then he got demoted when the network signed Tom Brady to a huge deal following his legendary NFL career.
Olsen took the move like a real professional and continues to shine every Sunday. This week he's working alongside Jason Benetti, who is also really good at his job, as Joe Davis is calling MLB playoff games for FOX.
Olsen and Benetti shared a funny moment during Sunday's Browns-Commanders game when Olsen delivered a perfect one-liner about their short time working together.
"You going for this?" Benetti asked Olsen about the Commanders facing a fourth-and-2 at Cleveland's 14-yard-line.
"I am," Olsen said. "I'm aggressive by nature. Jason, I know we haven't worked a lot together."
"I can tell, Benetti said. "It comes through the TV."
Here's that moment:
Fans are loving this broadcast team: