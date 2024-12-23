Guardians Signed Player Day After He Sold His Cleveland Home
After not playing for Cleveland since the 2020 season, Carlos Santana, who is nearing age 39 in April, thought his time playing in the Ohio city was long over.
He had purchased a house in Cleveland in 2012, the first one he bought in the United State after coming from the Dominican Republic in 2010 when he was originally signed by Cleveland. He played his first eight MLB seasons with the now Cleveland Guardians. The city always held a special place in his heart as his professional career began there and all his kids were born there.
But, Santana decided last week to put his Cleveland house on the market. By Thursday, a sale was complete. On Friday, though, the Guardians called to show interest in signing Santana. What are the odds?
“I cannot believe it,” Santana said, via The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. “It’s crazy.”
Santana agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract on Saturday with the Guardians over teams like the Seattle Mariners. He'll be returning to Cleveland really quickly, but now he needs to find a new home. Maybe it was time for a change for him anyway.
“I’m so happy coming back,” Santana said. “Cleveland has my respect. The fan base is one of the best. The coaching staff, they know me. ... I have very good relationships with everyone in the office, in the organization. They love me, and I love it. I’m very excited.”
Santana played the 2024 season with the Minnesota Twins, averaging .238/.328/.420 with 63 runs and 23 home runs.