Heroic Bengals Fan Wins Free Pizza for Stadium With Epic 40-Yard FG

Madison Williams

A Cincinnati Bengals fan attempts a field goal kick.
A Cincinnati Bengals fan attempts a field goal kick. / Cincinnati Bengals/Screengrab
One Cincinnati Bengals fan made the crowd at Paycor Stadium very happy on Sunday.

Fans can sign up to attempt a field goal either from the 10-yard line or 30-yard line in order to win either free pizza for a year for themselves, or free pizza for everyone in the stadium. One fan on Sunday attempted the 40-yard field goal in order to send the stadium home with free pizza, a feat that seemed nearly impossible for an average football fan.

The fan kicked the ball straight through the uprights, causing the crowd to go wild. He jumped around on the field to celebrate, and even broke out into a "Griddy" dance.

The whole stadium will be awarded a free pizza from Donatos, a pizza chain that's relatively popular in Cincinnati.

He will forever be deemed a hero in the city of Cincinnati for making this field goal.

Hopefully, for Bengals fans, their team can walk away with a win, too, in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

