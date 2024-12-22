Heroic Bengals Fan Wins Free Pizza for Stadium With Epic 40-Yard FG
One Cincinnati Bengals fan made the crowd at Paycor Stadium very happy on Sunday.
Fans can sign up to attempt a field goal either from the 10-yard line or 30-yard line in order to win either free pizza for a year for themselves, or free pizza for everyone in the stadium. One fan on Sunday attempted the 40-yard field goal in order to send the stadium home with free pizza, a feat that seemed nearly impossible for an average football fan.
The fan kicked the ball straight through the uprights, causing the crowd to go wild. He jumped around on the field to celebrate, and even broke out into a "Griddy" dance.
The whole stadium will be awarded a free pizza from Donatos, a pizza chain that's relatively popular in Cincinnati.
He will forever be deemed a hero in the city of Cincinnati for making this field goal.
Hopefully, for Bengals fans, their team can walk away with a win, too, in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.