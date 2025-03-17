Steelers Insider Says Russell Wilson Prefers One Team in Free Agency
It's Monday, March 17, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback sweepstakes are still ongoing.
As fans of the black and gold wait to hear from veteran QB Aaron Rodgers—currently deciding between the Steelers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings or retirement—free agent Russell Wilson must also stand idly by. The 36-year-old QB is linked to Pittsburgh, New York, and the Cleveland Browns (albeit loosely) right now, but no offers have yet been extended as two of those teams are also in the mix with Rodgers.
If he had his pick, though, what would Chef Russ prefer?
During the season, Wilson was pretty vocal about his interest in re-signing with Pittsburgh. And a Monday column from team insider Gerry Dulac purports that, even with the outside visits and the A-Rodg interest, Russ would indeed still prefer to play for the Steelers this fall.
"Wilson visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and the Giants on Friday but did not reach agreement with either team," Dulac wrote for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday. "His preference is to re-sign with the Steelers, but it has become apparent the team is not in any hurry to do so, if at all."
Dulac also noted that no matter who they select, the team "will not give any quarterback they bring in anything more than a one-year contract. That is what the Steelers are offering Rodgers. Sources said the delay in the Steelers’ discussions with Rodgers was not about money."
Moreover, "At some point, no matter who might be the designated starter, the Steelers will draft a quarterback either this year or next with the hope he will become their long-term starter."
It's a very interesting situation in the Steel City, as it's becoming more and more apparent that the Steelers won't be able to make an actual playoff run without a solid QB. As veterans, Rodgers and Wilson are both viable bridges for another year. But if both options fall through, Pittsburgh will have some major recalibration (perhaps another Mason Rudolph era?) to do.