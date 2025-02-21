How Cowboys' Offensive Line Looks As Zack Martin Plans to Retire
For the first time in over a decade, the Dallas Cowboys enter an offseason with a question mark at right guard.
Future Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Zack Martin reportedly informed the Cowboys that he plans to retire this offseason, creating a big hole on the right side of the offensive line in Dallas.
The Cowboys knew this was a possibility, as Martin was set to hit free agency if he did not re-sign with the club or decide to retire. But still, Dallas will be tasked with replacing a nine-time Pro Bowl lineman who earned more All-Pro nods (9) than accepted holding penalties (7) over his career.
Internally, the Cowboys have several candidates to fill in for Martin. Brock Hoffman started the final seven games for Martin in 2024 while the veteran underwent a season-ending ankle surgery. Behind Hoffman on the depth chart sits T.J. Bass, a former undrafted free agent who has impressed at times over his first two years in the NFL.
The Cowboys also could look to the NFL draft for their Martin replacement, as LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell—a projected top-10 pick—could move to the interior line at the next level. Alabama guard Tyler Booker is also expected to land in the latter half of the first round and should be available when the Cowboys select at No. 12.
Dallas likely can't afford to make a splash signing in free agency, as the Cowboys enter the offseason with an estimated $2.5 million in salary cap space and have an expensive deal looming for star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Without further ado, here's a look at the Cowboys' projected depth chart on the offensive line now that Martin is hanging up the cleats:
Projected Cowboys 2025 Offensive Line Depth Chart
Left tackle
- Starter: Tyler Guyton
- Backup: Chuma Edoga (UFA)
Left guard
- Starter: Tyler Smith
- Backup: T.J. Bass
Center
- Starter: Cooper Beebe
- Backup: Brock Hoffman
Right guard
- Starter: Brock Hoffman
- Backup: T.J. Bass
Right tackle
- Starter: Terence Steele
- Backup: Asim Richards; Chuma Edoga (UFA)